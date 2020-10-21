Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Record Number of Race Weekends in 2021 Sportcar Vintage Racing Association Schedule

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) just showed their resilience and optimism amidst the pandemic-induced global business challenges by announcing a 17-race schedule for 2021.                                                                                                               

SVRA’s vintage racing, contemporary sports cars, and other features represent the most diverse and impressive collection of race car design and engine sounds worldwide, and it continues to grow in terms of sponsorship and membership. 

The 2021 schedule has a record number of 17 SpeedTour race weekends in the SVRA’s 42-year history. There are four new race weekends added namely the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Utah Motorsports Campus, and Brainerd International Raceway. There are also numerous West Coast events scheduled including the Auto Club Speedway event commencing in February. The schedule will also see a return to Sonoma Raceway, Portland International Raceway, and WeatherTech  Raceway Laguna Seca. 

A highlight of the schedule is that it is designed to allow racers a single tow between tracks in the same region on consecutive weekends. The schedule gives SVRA members an easier and more economical way to plan a vacation road trip over two weekends. Starting February, the single tow weekends will start with Sebring International Raceway and Homestead. In March, it will be with Charlotte and Road Atlanta, while April will be between Laguna Seca and Sonoma. 

2021 Sportcar Vintage Racing Association Schedule

“I could not be more pleased with how my team has risen to the challenges of 2020. We navigated a gauntlet, and we are determined to deliver a new season and return to normal weekends as much as possible. So many of our fans have contacted us about attending our SpeedTour races, and we look forward to the day we can welcome them back at every venue,”

SVRA CEO Tony Parella.

Distinctly absent from the expanded schedule is the Brickyard Invitational held since 2014 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.  Parella stated that the event was built around the Vintage Race of Champions (VROC), but it is currently on hold because of the uncertainty of fan attendance. 

“We built the Brickyard Invitational around the Pro-Am racing. Our first-ever Pro-Am occurred at IMS in 2014, and we need that element for the weekend to make sense. I will be regrouping with the IMS team in January to explore options in 2022,”  

Tony Parella

2021 Sportcar Vintage Racing Association Schedule 

February 5-7  Auto Club Speedway
February 18-21 Sebring International 
February 26-28 Homestead-Miami Speedway 
March 18-21 Charlotte Motor Speedway
March 25-28 Michelin Road Atlanta 
April 23-25 Sonoma Raceway
April 28-May 2 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 
May 13-16 Road America
May 28-31 Lime Rock Park?? 
June 24-27 Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course
July 15- 18 Brainerd International Raceway
July 23-25  Portland International Raceway
September 9- 12 Watkins Glen International
September 23-26 Virginia International Raceway
October 7-10 Utah Motorsports Campus
October 22-24 Savannah Speed Festival 
November 4-7 Circuit of The Americas

[Source: SVRA]

 

