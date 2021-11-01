2021 Porschella by CarPark

With Hagerty at the helm, the Greenwich Concours kicked off with large crowds and an impressive assortment of Porsche cars, Concours d’Lemons and Radwood. The field has been reconfigured, gone are the circles of cars, replaced by open lines of cars allowing folks to wonder all around the car, a pleasant change. Many new and returning vendors lined the show field, the children’s area was a hit with slot car racing to a drawing area that let loose the imaginations of young car enthusiast

Of special interest was the Porschella on the main field, a celebration of all things modified Porsche. From Outlaw Street racing a car to safari builds, Porschella has them all, showcasing their creator’s vision for the perfect car. The patina on these Rally cars created by ROC Motorsports, has taken restored Porsche’s and created Art Cars. Artist, creator Richard Goncalves, painted the owner’s name in faded letters on the roof, the illusion is wonderful. The number 371 appears in faded letters, is the old airfield number of Monticello Motor Club.

We can only wait to see what next year will bring. Good show Hagerty.

2021 Porschella Photo Gallery