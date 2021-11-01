2021 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance

The 25th anniversary edition of the Concours – now owned and produced by Hagerty – expanded the automotive experience to an even wider range of enthusiasts. In addition to time-honored traditions like the Grand Tour and Saturday evening Waterfront Party, new event enhancements included Hagerty’s various curated “hands on the wheel” experiences, classic Ride & Drive opportunities, youth-focused activities and exquisite food experiences.

A 1927 Mercedes-Benz Model K shown by Michael and Joannie Rich, was chosen as this year’s Best in Show at the 25th annual Greenwich Concours d’Elegance.

“The car world has a belief system. And the belief system is that certain cars are just super important, deserving of celebration and recognition,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “The Mercedes-Benz Model K selected as Best in Show represents that greatness – one that the judges recognized following significant deliberation. A very special thanks to all entrants, their teams and the winners.”

The 2021 event marked an evolution of the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance’s weekend program. Saturday’s inaugural motoring festival featured the unexceptional cars of Concours d’Lemons, Radwood favorites from the ’80s and ’90s, and Porschella by CarPark, a celebration of all things modified Porsche. A range of hands-on activities – ride& drives, racing simulators, slot car competitions, Hagerty Youth Programs and more – entertained enthusiasts and their families. On Sunday, both domestic and international marques were celebrated at the 25th Annual Concoursd’Elegance.

This year’s special classes included Ford vs. GM, 100 Years of Duesenberg, Right Coast Rods, Lancia, 75 Years of Allard and a first-ever SUV class. The 2021 featured motorcycle classes included MotoGuzzi and Indian.

Best in Class

Allard Road Car: 1950 Allard K2- Andrew Picariello

Allard Track: 1949 Allard J2 Prototype- Gerald Lettieri

Motorcycle Feature Class MotoGuzzi: 1952 MotoGuzziFalcone Sport- Wicker Francis

100 Years of 3 Litre Bentley: 1926 Bentley 3L Tourer- Frank Allocca.

100 th Year of Duesenberg: 1931 Dusenberg Convertible Victoria- RalpMarano.

Featured Class- Ford: 1966 Ford GT40 MkII-B- Miles Collier

Featured Class- GM: 1968 Penske Camarro Z28- Irwin Kroiz

Featured Class Indian Motorcycles: 1937 Indian Sport 4 – Roland Houde

Featured Class- Lancia Pre 1950: 1947 LanciaAprilia – Michael Kristick

Featured Class- Lancia Post 1950: 1958 Lancia Aurelia – Lee Howard

Right Coast Rods: 1932 Ford Jack Lenz “Golden Rod Roadster – Ross & Beth Myers.

Featured Class Springfield Rolls Royce: 1921 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost- Mark Corigliano.

Featured Class Vintage SUV: 1942 Doge WC53- Brian Cook

Muscle/Performance: 1969 Plymouth GTX- James Muller

Post War American: 1956 Continental Derham Victoria Coupe- Gene Epstein.

Post War Sports English: 1952 Jaguar C-Type- Drake Darrin.

Post War Sports German: 1959 Porsche GT Speedster- Robert Rathe.

Post War Sports Italian: 1961 Ferrari 250 TR1/61: Peter Sachs

