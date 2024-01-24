Car Of The Day: 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster

Introduced in late 1954, the Porsche 356 A Speedster continued as a stripped-down, affordable, sports-oriented convertible within the 356 A generation. Featuring a removable cut-down windshield, a lightweight detachable top, and side curtains instead of roll-up windows found in the 356 A Cabriolet, the Speedster embodied simplicity.

Initially powered by a 1.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine, it transitioned to the enhanced 1.6-liter, 60bhp engine with the improved 356A in 1955. Priced at $2,995, the Speedster stood as the lightest among the 356 models, delivering a corresponding performance boost that enabled speeds of up to 100 mph.

Renowned for its exceptional handling, the Speedster quickly gained popularity in the growing American sports car racing scene. Its blend of style, performance, and affordability contributed to its widespread appeal. Today, this model, considered one of the most aesthetically pleasing among the 356 variants, holds an iconic status.

Popular in the United States for use in racing and sports car events, the Speedster became possibly the most iconic version of the 356. Total production is estimated at 3,944 cars between 1955 and mid-1959 when it was replaced by the Porsche 356 A Convertible D.

Photo Source: Bring A Trailer