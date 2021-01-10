2021 Masters European Tour Schedule

Masters European Tour 2021 Schedule to consist of nine rounds

The Masters Historic Racing has just announced its 2021 European calendar. After coming from a very difficult 2020 season, Masters is bouncing back with a nine-round European Tour that will have them start at Donington Park and ending in Portimao in late October.

The Masters 2021 Tour has added a seventh series that will show demonstration laps from powerful single-seaters of the last five decades.

The 2020 season saw many races canceled, so for 2021, Masters have carefully crafted a 2021 European calendar that will help them cope with the possibility of a continuing backlash from the crisis, while also lowering the risk of travel restrictions that is expected to continue at the early part of the year.

The 2021 season will start with the annual Masters Test Day scheduled on March 18, relocating it to Donington Park for 2021 so it can be held in a circuit that is best suited for Masters cars.

On Good Friday and Easter Saturday, the Masters Historic Race Weekend will be held at Donington Park. The next round will be the Masters Historic Festival at Brands Hatch, which will be held in late-May schedule on the GP circuit.

In the summer, the Masters Tour moves onto the continent to visit Paul Ricard in the middle of June for the French Historic Grand Prix.

The next event on the schedule is the Historic Grand Prix at Zandvoort. For their tenth anniversary, their traditional early September slot has been moved forward into July instead.

Two must-see events are scheduled in August with The Classic at Silverstone and Zolder’s Historic Grand Prix.

October will see the final rounds of Masters. On the first weekend of October, Masters will again have a huge role in the Spa Six Hours, one of the most important in European historic racing.

The 2021 season will end with a double-header of events that will be held at two excellent Iberian circuits. Three weeks after Spa is Barcelona where the Masters will be joining the Espiritu de Montjuïc event at the Barcelona GP circuit. The weekend after that will see the rescheduled visit to the Portimao circuit in the Algarve and it is there that the Masters 2021 Tour will close.

The 2021 Masters European Tour will have a lot of great races for their five main core series being:

Masters Historic Sports Cars,

Masters Historic Formula One,

Masters Endurance Legends,

Masters Pre-66 Touring Cars, and

Gentlemen Drivers.

Donington, Silverstone, and Brands Hatch will be joined by stand-alone Pre-66 Mini races. Masters created these races two years ago, and for 2021, the three rounds will have a Masters Mini Triple Crown.

The Masters Single Seater Demos is another exciting addition to the Masters line-up, adding on to the originally planned F1 Demo that was scheduled for 2020. The new categories of demo sessions will be open to all-powerful single-seaters from the past fifty years, ranging from F3000, Indy Cars, GP1, F5000, and F1.

2021 Masters European Tour Schedule

Date Location 18 March Masters Test Day, Donington Park, UK 2/3 April Masters Historic Race Weekend, Donington Park, UK 29/30 May Masters Historic Festival, Brands Hatch, UK 11/13 June Grand Prix de France Historique, Paul Ricard, France 16/18 July Historic Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Holland 30 July / 1 August The Classic, Silverstone, UK 20/22 August Historic Grand Prix, Zolder, Belgium 1/3 October Spa Six Hours, Spa, Belgium 22/24 October Espiritu de Montjuic, Barcelona, Spain 29/31 October Masters Portimao Festival, Portimao, Portugal

[Source: Masters Historic Racing]

