Silverstone Classic 2021 Offering Golden Ticket Prize Draw

Tickets for the Silverstone Classic 2021 are now available and those booking their tickets within the first week stand a chance to win some sensational prizes.

Ticket buyers will have until midnight on October 9th to be automatically entered into a Golden Ticket prize draw. Prizes up for grabs are 2 general admission tickets to the 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix, a Silverstone Single-Seater Driving Experience, a behind-the-scenes tour of Race Control during ‘The Classic’ 2021 (July 30th-August 1st), and a ride in a course car.

There will also be a backstage Green Room pass to Silverstone Classic’s live music stage for either Friday or Saturday evening, as well as a set of four tires and Chelsea FC merchandise sponsored by Yokohoma HPT, an event partner.

“This is the best Golden Ticket prize we have ever offered and the lucky winners are going to be richly rewarded. In fact, everyone coming to next year’s event is going to have an incredible time as it will be the biggest and best Classic ever. The amazing celebrations we had planned for this year’s sadly canceled 30th birthday party have been rolled over into 2021 and we’ll be celebrating a whole host more anniversaries on and off track, too. Even by The Classic’s own record-breaking standards, next year’s festival is going to be totally unmissable.” Nick Wigley, CEO of Goose Live Events, the promoter of The Classic.

Being undeniably the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival, the Classic 2021 showcase will have all the greatest and popular grids. Fan favorites that have already confirmed include FIA Masters Historic Formula One, Historic Touring Car Challenge, Royal Automobile Club Woodcote & Stirling Moss Trophy, Formula Junior, HSCC Thundersports plus the Yokohama Trophy for FIA Masters Historic Sportscars. More races featuring the best and finest competition cars from decades past will be announced in the next few months.

Since the 30th anniversary didn’t eventuate, all the chart-topping bands that were scheduled to perform last July will be returning in 2021. The Brand New Heavies will be the main act for Friday evening, and Aswad and Scouting For Girls being scheduled for Saturday evening.

A lot of the anticipated car club anniversary displays and track parades for 2020 are also being rescheduled for next July and it will be even more enjoyable with all those evocative marque and model milestones being honored in 2021.

“After so many disappointments, we really want to make next summer’s Classic an absolutely incredible event. We will be putting all the current troubles well behind us and reigniting everyone’s burning passion for the very best classic road and racing cars. We do appreciate, though, that ticket buyers need confidence in the current climate and we will, of course, be offering full refunds should UK government guidelines prevent spectator access.” Nick Wigley,

Early bird ticket buyers will not only have the chance to win one of the exciting Golden Ticket prizes but for a limited time period, they will also have the chance to buy the tickets at last year’s Early Bird ticket rates.

Tickets for adults start at £39, and the full three-day weekend tickets for adults are £105. To encourage the enthusiasts to pass on the love of cars to the next generation, accompanied children aged 10 and below will be free while tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 will only be priced at only £6. Car Club Display Packages and the special 30th Anniversary Celebration Package are also available.

Ticket holders will have access to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, and the many exciting family entertainments on offer. Ticket buyers also have the chance to donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK, The Classic’s official charity partner.

More information about tickets for The Classic in 2021 can be found at Silverstone Classic.

[Source: Silverstone Classic]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...