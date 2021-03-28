2021 HMSA Spring Club Event – Photo Gallery Part 2

Following up from last week’s Part 1 Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA )Spring Club event photo gallery we present our second and final gallery for this year’s inaugural event.

For those who are not familiar with the Historic Motor Sports Association, the HMSA is one of the most appreciated historic racing associations in the United States, offering world-class spectator events throughout the United States along with running one of the biggest high net worth member-based organizations.

HMSA events routinely star historic production vehicles that were created through 1966 and purpose-built Formula and Sports Racing cars produced through 1984.

The members of the HMSA own, restore, preserve and race the most historic and precious sports and racing cars throughout the world.

Created in 1977, the HMSA serves as the sanctioning body for premier historic racing events in the United States. It is unique in that the organization is the only one in the United States that requires the vehicles to be historically correct based on the period of time that the car originally raced.

Photo Gallery by Kristina Cilia

1 2 3 … 11 Next » A 1976 DeKon Monza at the top of Rahal Straight at Laguna Seca Tancredi D'Amore - 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spyder

*followed by Bill Lyon - 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster, Max Jamiessson - 1957 Porsche 356, and Rob Manson - 1953 Kurtis 500S Car # 72 Thomas Dockery - 1971 Datsun 510 Giancarlo Altamura - 1966 Porsche 911S The pit crew for the 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spyder rolls it back into place under the tent after a race A driver prepares to don his full face helmet before hitting the track 1965 Chevrolet Corvette guard dog Peter Smith - 1958 Austin Healey Sprite followed by John Mote - 1950 Allard K2 Car #55 is Frank Altamura - 1962 Porsche 356 S90 GT followed by car #88 Giancarlo Altamura - 1966 Porsche 911S Group 4 racers line up in the hot pits at Laguna Seca during the HMSA races Steve Sanett - 1957 Lotus Eleven 1 2 3 … 11 Next »

[Source: Kristina Cilia]