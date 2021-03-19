2021 HMSA Spring Club Event – Photo Gallery Part 1

After a year off the track, the Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA) members were able to dust off the cobwebs and clear their exhaust pipes for this year’s first event at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in picturesque Monterey on March 13-14.

Despite the weather being cold and overcast for both days of the event, the excitement of finally being back on track was palpable amongst drivers.

The two-day event featured 94 vintage race cars within 7 groups, each testing the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course on the Monterey Peninsula.

Crossflow cup season opener, HMSA Source: Rebecca Shippert, YouTube

This event has always provided the perfect opportunity for drivers and race car owners to emerge from winter hibernation and catch up to speed on the track. The weekend provided valuable track time to prepare for the racing events for the year to come.

Martin Lauber – 1970 Titan Mk 6

This year’s event was covered by two Sports Car Digest Photojournalists, Dennis Gray, and Kristina Cilia, who were able to capture the action on the weekend.

HMSA Spring Club WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Photo Gallery (Photos by Dennis Gray)

