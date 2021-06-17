2021 CSRG Laguna Seca Vintage Car Races – Part 2

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing spectators from seeing the 2021 CSRG Vintage Racing at the WeatherTech Raceway on June 5-6, Sports Car Digest has provided a second photo gallery of the event provided by Kristina Cilia.

The Classic Sportscar Racing Group (CSRG) held its third event of the year at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in picturesque Monterey on June 5-6, 2021.

The return to the track was a first for CSRG in nearly two decades and participants were welcomed with sunny and mild weather on both days.

California Covid-19 restrictions were still in place during this event so once again, no spectators were allowed.

Sports Car Digest Photographer, Kristina Cilia, captured the weekend in detail. Enjoy the photo gallery capturing some behind-the-scenes moments in the Paddock and Pits as well as some track views from this event.

1 2 3 … 22 1935 Ford Sprint car 1935 Ford Sprint Car driven by Max Jamiesson 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster driven by William Lyon 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster driven by Steve Schmidt 1959 Porsche 356 Super Convertible D driven by Charles Christensen 1 2 3 … 22

