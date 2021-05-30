Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

CSRG Spring Races Thunderhill

2021 CSRG Spring Races at Thunderhill Raceway Park – Photo Gallery

The Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) held its Spring Races at Thunderhill Raceway Park on May 15-16.

Thunderhill Raceway Park, located in Willows, California, is a quick, technical driver’s track with an outstanding surface, lots of run-off, and excellent amenities.

CSRG runs two events a year at Thunderhill, one in May and the second in early November. These are entertaining events in a beautiful, fresh air setting with an outdoor track dinner at the Spring event & an indoor awards ceremony & dinner in the Fall at the Veterans Memorial building in Willows.

A superb track, beautiful setting, great camaraderie & delicious food. What’s not to like?

Present at the track for the Spring Races was photographer Adam Hosey, who captured the fantastic event with his camera.

