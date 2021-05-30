2021 CSRG Spring Races at Thunderhill Raceway Park – Photo Gallery

The Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) held its Spring Races at Thunderhill Raceway Park on May 15-16.

Thunderhill Raceway Park, located in Willows, California, is a quick, technical driver’s track with an outstanding surface, lots of run-off, and excellent amenities.

CSRG runs two events a year at Thunderhill, one in May and the second in early November. These are entertaining events in a beautiful, fresh air setting with an outdoor track dinner at the Spring event & an indoor awards ceremony & dinner in the Fall at the Veterans Memorial building in Willows.

A superb track, beautiful setting, great camaraderie & delicious food. What’s not to like?

Present at the track for the Spring Races was photographer Adam Hosey, who captured the fantastic event with his camera.

1 2 3 … 8 #9 1966 MG Driver Ed Lamantia 2021 CSRG Thunderhill #605 1962 Alfa Romeo Giulia TI

Driver Gary Highland #61 1961 Elva

Driver Paul Hoffman 1967 Lotus Seven.

Driver Michael Taradash #61 1965 Corvette

Driver Larry Savio 2021 CSRG Thunderhill #61 1965 Corvette

Driver Larry Savio 1 2 3 … 8

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from sportscardigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to sportscardigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.