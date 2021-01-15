1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT to Feature at the Parisienne 2021 Sale

A 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT is featuring at Artcurial’s upcoming Parisienne 2021 Sale to be held on Feb 5 in Paris, France.

History

1959 was a great year for Aston Martin Racing as they secured a one-two finish at the grueling Le Mans 24 Hours with Shelby/Salvadori and Trintignant/Frére. Unfortunately, the sport was deemed too expensive to maintain so David Brown decided to withdraw and let the private teams defend the marque with the DBR1.

John Wyer, Aston Martin’s competitions manager, decided that to maintain the presence in GT, the DB4 GT was launched. The prototype was first seen at Silverstone in May 1959 with Sir Stirling Moss at the helm where he enjoyed an easy victory ahead of the John Coombs-prepared Jaguar 3.4-liter driven by Roy Salvadori. The famous British driver later stated, “The DB4 GT was really well balanced and powerful.”

The new model made its official debut at the London Motor Show at the end of a very successful year. The DB4 GT was targeted at wealthy amateur drivers as it was lighter and more powerful than the standard DB4 and soon claimed the title of the fastest production car in the UK.

The DB4 GT was based on the DB4 platform but shortened by almost 13cm. It was strictly a two-seater with a Touring bodywork created to the Italian coachbuilder’s “Superleggera” specification and equipped with magnesium alloy panels and plexiglass rear quarter-lights.

Unlike the standard version, the mesh grille had a huge air intake at the bottom for the oil radiator. Its faired-in headlights would also be seen on the DB5.

The car had 16-inch Borrani wheels and had fuel fillers on top of each rear wing. The 136-liter fuel tank used up all the available space in the boot.

Although the DB4 GT was made for racing, it kept all the top-of-the-range features of their high-end models, with its luxurious interior comparable to the DB4.

It had leather seats and a beautiful instrument panel that is similarly shaped like the front grille.

From 1959 to 1963, there were only 75 examples that were produced, making the DB4 GT one of the most limited-edition road-going Aston Martins manufactured, just behind the Zagato model.

Chassis # 0138 / R – 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT



The 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT on offer was delivered new on April 21, 1961, according to the factory build sheet, and was sent to Mr. Grant from Hitchin, England.

It was initially a right-hand drive and had a peony red and grey upholstery, but on April 4, 1961, it was re-liveried most likely upon the request of the first owner, giving it a pale primrose with black Connolly leather upholstery.

Records indicate that in May 1962, the factory replaced n ° 370 / 0154GT engine with the n ° 370 / 0210GT which remains under the hood to this day.

By the end of the 1960s, its fourth owner, Mr. Fletcher, fitted a 5-speed ZF box. The next owner, Mr. M K Morris entered a few road and track events like the Pomeroy Trophy in 1970 and he was able to secure a class win in 1975 in a VSCC race at Silverstone.

In the hands of Mr. Soprano, the example had a successful sporting career in the United States. In the early 1980s, after an accident at Lime Rock circuit, the example was completely rebuilt.

From 1984 to 1988, the Greek shipping tycoon Peter Livanos owned the DB4 GT, and it was also the time that he, along with Victor Gauntlett, acquired shares in Aston Martin.

Mr. Fergus became the next owner and he started competing in a variety of US race events. In 1989, it featured in an accident with a Corvette which again prompted another round of repair work, and it was also the time that the car was converted into a left-hand drive.

The current owner acquired it from Mr. Fergus in 1994 where it was transported to France. From 2012 to 2020, the example was sparsely used and was entrusted to an Aston specialist for routine maintenance.

The example is currently presented as a left-hand drive car with the Smiths gauges calibrated in kilometers and fitted with the elegant Aston racing green livery and matched with sophisticated black interior.

The 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT was well documented in the book written by Stephen Archer and Richard A. Candee. Gorgeously presented, lightweight, and elegant, this DB4 GT will be welcomed wholeheartedly at all the best events throughout the world.

[Source: Artcurial]