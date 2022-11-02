1951 Delahaye 235 Roadster Best of Show At 2022 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance

On October 30, 2022, the much awaited annual Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance was held at Wynn Las Vegas and during the event, Mullin Automotive Museum’s 1951 Delahaye 235 Roadster grabbed the coveted Best of Show award.

230 cars from 15 classes attended the event, and the three-day event that celebrates automotive excellence welcome almost 3,000 people.

Mullin Automotive Museum Founder Peter Mullin shared, “We are honored to receive the Best of Show Award from the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance. Las Vegas has quickly become a standout event for automotive enthusiasts, and we’re thrilled to be recognized by some of the world’s most passionate collectors.”

The 1951 Delahaye 235 Roadster was a sports car that boasts of the luxurious qualities that showcased postwar hand craftsmanship and technological advancements. In 2007, Jacques “Frenchy” Harguindeguy displayed the Delahaye at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. In the same year, Peter Mullin purchased the vehicle and it was given a comprehensive restoration.

