New World Auction Record Set For a Bugatti

The highly anticipated ‘Passion of a lifetime’ auction, held by Gooding & company, was a huge success with total sales eclipsing £34,000,000. The Auction was held at the beautiful Hampton Court Palace during the prestigious Concours of Elegance. On the day 14 of the collections total 15 lots sold, achieving an amazing 93% sell-through rate.

Gooding & Company set a world auction record for the highest average price per car at an auction at £2,432,064.

A 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports also set a new world auction record for a Bugatti, selling for £9,535,000.

Collectors worldwide tuned into the live broadcast as the once-in-a-lifetime event, consisting of telephone, and absentee bidding, as well as limited in-room bidding, delivered one of the most impressive and successful auctions for this year.

“It has been our distinct pleasure to work with our consignor to pass these beautiful cars on to their new owners. Witnessing our team set six records at our premiere UK sale was exhilarating,” states Gooding & Company Founder and President, David Gooding. “A private collection of this quality is rarely offered for sale anywhere and we are immensely proud of these exceptional results.”

Bidding showed strength right from the start, with the 1927 Bentley 3 Litre Speed Model Sports Tourer selling for £345,000. In addition to the highly publicized 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports selling for £9,535,000, the second of three Bugattis, a finely preserved Type 35C Grand Prix sold for an impressive £3,935,000. The third and final Bugatti of the trio, a 1937 Bugatti Type 57S achieved £7,855,000. In total, Bugatti set new world auction records for the French marque’s respected models and the three combined collected over £21 million of the entire sale.

A complete list of lots sold are as follows:

Lot 1 – 1927 Bentley 3 Litre Speed Model Sports Tourer, sold for £345,000

Lot 2 – 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Speciale, sold for £3,207,000

Lot 3 – 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America, sold for £709,400

Lot 4 – 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports, sold for £9,535,000

Lot 5 – 1924 Lancia Lambda 3rd Series Torpédo, £391,000

Lot 6 – 1965 Lamborghini 350 GT, £379,500

Lot 8 – 1959 Lancia Flaminia 2500 Sport, sold for £310,500

Lot 9 – 1939 Bentley 4 1/4 Litre Cabriolet, £517,500

Lot 10 – 1928 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix, sold for £3,935,000

Lot 11 – 1935 Aston Martin Ulster, sold for £1,583,000

Lot 12 – 1924 Vauxhall 30-98 OE-Type Wensum, sold for £1,247,000

Lot 13 – 1955 Aston Martin DB3S, sold for £3,011,000

Lot 14 – 1919 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Alpine Eagle Tourer, sold for £1,023,000

Lot 15 – 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante, sold for £7,855,000

The following cars achieved new world auction records:

[Source: Gooding & Company]

