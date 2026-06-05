FOR SALE: 1988 Porsche 959SC by Canepa

The Porsche 959 was developed in 1981 after Porsche chief engineer Helmuth Bott received approval from managing director Peter Schutz to create a 911-based Group B rally car. A prototype debuted at the 1983 Frankfurt Motor Show, followed by a road-going version in 1985. Customer deliveries began in 1987, establishing the 959 as one of the most advanced performance cars of its era.

Bruce Canepa played a key role in making the 959 street-legal in the United States through the Show and Display exemption. In 2015, his California-based company launched the 959SC “Re-Imagined” program, a limited-production conversion package focused on improving performance, reliability, and drivability while offering extensive customization options. The program is reportedly limited to 50 cars.

Now listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort is one of 292 examples produced between 1986 and 1988. Originally delivered in Germany, it was imported to the United States in 2018 and converted by Canepa between 2019 and 2022, becoming 959SC build number 009.

According to Canepa, each conversion requires approximately 4,000 hours of work, including a complete disassembly and restoration of the chassis and Kevlar-reinforced body panels. Finished in a custom shade based on Porsche Irish Green rather than its original Polar Silver Metallic, the car retains the 959’s factory aerodynamic design, including flared fenders, integrated rear wing, covered headlights, and side intake vents.

The car rides on Canepa-designed hollow-spoke magnesium wheels finished in Gun-Metal Gray and fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Braking is handled by four-piston alloy calipers and cryo-treated ventilated rotors.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in mahogany leather with heated power-adjustable seats, matching rear seats, green contrast stitching, color-matched carpeting, LED lighting, air conditioning, and a Blaupunkt Bremen Bluetooth audio system.

Power comes from a rebuilt 2.85-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six upgraded to Canepa’s Stage III specification. Output increases from the factory-rated 444 horsepower to more than 800 horsepower through upgrades that include BorgWarner turbochargers, titanium connecting rods, revised camshafts, updated engine management developed with MoTeC, E85 compatibility, and coil-on-plug ignition.

The reinforced six-speed manual transmission features REM-finished internals and a revised clutch system, while Porsche’s sophisticated PSK all-wheel-drive technology continues to distribute power intelligently between the axles.

Further improving the driving experience, Canepa replaces the Komfort model’s hydraulic suspension with a manually adjustable setup inspired by the lightweight 959 Sport. Penske dampers, titanium springs, upgraded suspension hardware, and a bespoke stainless-steel and titanium exhaust system complete a comprehensive modernization of one of Porsche’s most legendary engineering achievements.

Source: Bring a Trailer