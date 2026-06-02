Bonhams Greenwich Auction Yields 84% Sell Rate

A rare 1957 Porsche 356A Carrera GT finished in factory-correct Aquamarine Blue emerged as the top seller at the Bonhams|Cars Greenwich Auction on May 31, achieving $511,000 including buyer’s premium. The result landed within its pre-sale estimate of $500,000 to $700,000.

Among the most desirable and elusive variants of the Porsche 356, the Carrera GT was produced in extremely limited numbers as a lightweight homologation model developed for rallying and international motorsport competition. The example offered in Greenwich featured Aquamarine Blue paintwork over Black leatherette upholstery with contrasting Grey corduroy inserts and was originally delivered to a Cuban lawyer and gentleman racing driver. It had also benefited from an exceptionally comprehensive restoration spanning more than 15 years.

Overall, the Greenwich Auction generated $3.26 million in total sales, with an impressive 84 percent of lots finding new owners.

Another notable Porsche result came from a highly desirable 1956 Porsche 356A T1 Speedster by Reutter, which sold for $291,000, including premium, against an estimate of $250,000 to $300,000. The Speedster boasts a documented history dating back to its original sale through Hoffman Motors of New York on March 12, 1957. More recently, the car underwent an extensive refurbishment between 2016 and 2023 and had covered just 320 miles since completion.

A rare European-specification Mercedes-Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet also attracted strong bidding, selling for $274,400 including premium. Produced in just 1,232 examples between 1969 and 1971, the model was a favored conveyance of business leaders, film stars, and heads of state during its era. The 1971 example offered at Greenwich, among the final cars delivered new, had undergone a comprehensive restoration more than a decade ago and was refinished in Black with a Cognac leather interior.

Another standout Mercedes-Benz was a 1970 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Limousine, the flagship long-wheelbase version of the marque’s legendary luxury sedan. Having remained under the same ownership since 1978, the Pullman sold for $123,200 against a pre-sale estimate of $100,000 to $140,000.

Adding a touch of modern craftsmanship inspired by pre-war racing, a 2020 Pur Sang Type 35B sold for $212,800 including premium. The hand-built model is a contemporary interpretation of the iconic 1920s Bugatti Type 35, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful racing cars ever produced. With Pur Sang building only around 20 examples annually and maintaining a waiting list of four to five years, the successful bidder effectively bypassed a lengthy queue to acquire the car.

Related resources: Bonhams|Cars Greenwich Auction | Porsche 356 | international motorsport competition | Greenwich Auction | 1956 Porsche 356A T1 Speedster | Hoffman Motors of New York | Mercedes-Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet | Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Limousine | Pur Sang Type 35B | Bugatti Type 35

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