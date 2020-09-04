1955 Aston Martin DB3S Could Fetch over $4 Million

Headlining Gooding & Companys ‘Passion of a Lifetime’ auction on the 5th September will be a beautifully restored 1955 Aston Martin DB3S. The auction is set to be held at the Hampton Court Palace in the UK, once the home to Henry VIII and the Tudor dynasty. This exquisite car is sure to show significant attention at the auction with estimates the DB3S may fetch between USD $4-5 million.

Aston Martin DB3S / Source: Gooding and Company

Having reliability issues with the Aston Martin DB3, David Brown commissioned A.G. “William” Watson to engineer a superior race car. The end result was the DB3S, and in May 1953, the new prototype made its appearance at Charterhill, UK.

It was a great improvement on the DB3 with a lighter chassis and reduced wheelbase. Its most striking development was the new aluminum body designed by Frank Feeley, designer of the DB2 for Aston Martin. This design refined the “humped oval” grille theme- iconic of Aston Martin production cars.

During 1953, the DB3S was highly successful, taking first place at the Tourist Trophy, Goodwood Nine Hours, and British Empire Trophy.

Stirling Moss in the DB3S at Goodwood

Engine 2,992 CC DOHC Inline 6-Cylinder Engine, 210 BHP at 5,500 RPM Transmission 4-Speed David Brown S430 Manual Gearbox Brakes Front Disc Brakes, Rear Drum Brakes Front Suspension Front Independent Suspension with Torsion Bars, Trailing Arms, and Shock Absorbers Rear Suspension Rear De Dion Axle with Torsion Bars, Trailing Arms, and Shock Absorbers Acceleration 0-60 mph in 6.0 seconds Top Speed 158 mph Weight 978 kg / 2,156 lbs Specifications of the Aston Martin DB3S

This Aston Martin DB3S being offered at auction, chassis 102, is one of three Almond Green customer cars ordered by the Australian racing team — the Kangaroo Stable, being led by David McKay and Tony Gaze.

Chassis 102 was campaigned throughout Europe, England, and New Zealand during 1955 and 1956, with the most celebrated result being a 2nd overall finish at the 12 Hours of Hyères.

In 1957 the DB3S set a new Australian Land Speed Record, averaging 143.19 mph over an unsealed road. It continued to race up until 1960 when it was crashed at Bathurst and placed in storage. In the 1970s it was meticulously restored and has since been active in historic racing.

The DB3S stands as an incredible example of the glory days of international sports car racing — a period when budding amateurs found themselves facing off with the works racing teams on the worlds best circuits.

More information about the Aston Martin DB3S can be found at the Gooding and Company website.

