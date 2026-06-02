FOR SALE: 1956 Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk II Spider by Touring

RM Sotheby’s is set to offer an exceptionally rare 1956 Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk II Spider by Touring on June 17, with estimates reaching $1.6 million. Chassis AM300/1163 is the third and final example of just three DB2/4 Mk II chassis sent by Aston Martin to Italy’s Carrozzeria Touring, marking the beginning of a design relationship that would later define the iconic DB4, DB5, and DB6.

Constructed using Touring’s lightweight Superleggera method, the Spider combined ultra-thin aluminum body panels with a tubular framework, resulting in an elegant and lightweight open-top sports car. Designed under the direction of Federico Formenti, the model showcased styling elements that anticipated later Aston Martin grand tourers, including sculpted front fenders, a vented hood, and a distinctive front fascia.

Unlike its two sister cars, chassis 1163 made its public debut at the 1956 Earls Court Motor Show in London. Research indicates that it was subsequently purchased by American serviceman Irving Babbitt, who transported the car to Southern California, where it remained largely preserved for more than three decades.

The Spider later passed through several notable collectors and underwent restoration work that established its current presentation in silver over burgundy leather, complemented by a black soft top. Mechanical upgrades included triple Weber carburetors fitted to the W.O. Bentley-designed Lagonda inline-six engine.

Under current ownership since 2006, the car benefited from a comprehensive mechanical refresh in 2007 and was later invited to the prestigious 2013 The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering. Representing a pivotal chapter in Aston Martin’s history, this extraordinarily rare Touring-bodied Spider stands as both a significant collector’s piece and a landmark in the evolution of the marque’s celebrated grand touring lineage.

Source: RM Sotheby’s