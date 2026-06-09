FOR SALE: 1959 Porsche 356A 1600 Super GT Speedster

Throughout the production life of the Porsche 356 Speedster, buyers could choose from several engine configurations, including the highly sought-after Type 547/1 Fuhrmann four-cam flat-four used in the Carrera GT. The Carrera GT Speedster represented Porsche’s lightweight competition-focused interpretation of the model, distinguished by its advanced engine, aluminum hood, doors, and louvered engine cover, along with an enlarged fuel tank, upgraded front brakes, and a pared-back interior.

Near the end of Speedster production, Porsche also introduced the lightweight Speedster GT fitted with the pushrod-operated Type 616/2 1600 Super engine, a rare specification believed to have been produced in only seven examples.

Offered on Bring a Trailer, this 1959 Porsche 356A 1600 Super GT is one of those exceptionally scarce lightweight Speedsters, reportedly among just seven built for the U.S. market in GT competition trim with the 1.6-liter pushrod flat-four. Chassis 84933 was originally commissioned by Oakland, California Porsche dealer Carl Block and later underwent a refurbishment during the late 1980s.

Following the restoration, the car spent years on display at the Chandler Vintage Museum of Transportation and Wildlife in Oxnard, California, before the collection was dispersed in 2006. It subsequently passed through several owners across multiple states before being acquired by its current caretaker through Road Scholars in 2017.

Finished in Silver Metallic with a black soft top, the Speedster presents with a purposeful competition-inspired appearance highlighted by a roll bar, mesh headlamp guards, gold “1600 Super” badging, aluminum bumper trim, and dual exhaust outlets.

Power comes from a Type 616/2 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four equipped with dual carburetors and Knecht air cleaners, an engine rated at 75 horsepower when new. The powerplant is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle that sends drive to the rear wheels.

The lightweight roadster rides on silver-finished 15-inch wheels featuring steel centers and aluminum rims, wrapped in Michelin XZX tires, while a matching spare is housed in the front luggage compartment. Koni Classic shock absorbers have been fitted at all four corners, and stopping power is provided by four-wheel drum brakes.

Inside, the cabin remains true to the Speedster’s minimalist sporting character. Fixed-back bucket seats are upholstered in black vinyl, complemented by matching door panels and rear trim. Additional appointments include gray square-weave carpeting, rubber floor coverings, lap belts for both occupants, a passenger grab handle, and a body-color painted dashboard.

Ahead of the wood-rimmed steering wheel sits a collection of green-letter VDO instrumentation, including a centrally mounted 6,000-rpm tachometer flanked by a 120-mph speedometer and a combination gauge monitoring oil temperature and pressure.

Source: Bring a Trailer