FOR SALE: 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

Building on the extraordinary success of the iconic Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, Mercedes-Benz introduced the 300SL Roadster for the 1957 model year. Debuting at the Geneva Auto Salon, the open-top grand tourer featured a redesigned and reinforced chassis that allowed for conventional doors, improved luggage capacity, a more luxurious cabin, and a revised rear suspension that significantly enhanced handling and stability.

Power came from the celebrated 3.0-liter M198 inline-six, which retained Bosch mechanical fuel injection, dry-sump lubrication, and an aluminum cylinder head. For the Roadster, Mercedes-Benz made the high-performance camshaft standard equipment while adding dual-point, dual-coil ignition and fuel system refinements. Output ranged from 225 to 250 horsepower with 202 lb-ft of torque, enabling a top speed exceeding 140 mph—an exceptional figure for its era.

Now listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster is chassis number 385 of only 618 examples built for the model’s inaugural year and one of just 1,858 Roadsters produced during the model’s six-year production run. Delivered new in the United States in December 1957, the car passed through owners in Indiana, Texas, and Colorado before undergoing a comprehensive restoration completed by renowned marque specialist Scott Grundfor in California.

The restoration included removing the body from the frame, refinishing the chassis, restoring the body to its factory-correct white finish, and re-plating the exterior brightwork. Additional features include U.S.-specification lighting, bumper guards, a dark blue convertible top, and chrome 15-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin XWX tires.

Inside, the cabin was reupholstered in dark blue leather and fitted with period-correct amenities including a Becker Mexico radio, ivory shift knob, VDO instrumentation, and a matching ivory steering wheel. A 2017 brake-system overhaul further enhanced drivability.

Mated to a four-speed manual transmission, the fuel-injected inline-six sends power to the rear wheels through an advanced independent suspension system featuring a single-pivot rear axle and compensator spring, a key improvement over the Gullwing’s setup. Today, this beautifully restored first-year Roadster represents one of the most desirable and collectible postwar Mercedes-Benz models ever produced.

Source: Bring a Trailer