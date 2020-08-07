Trio of Rare Bugattis to Showcase ‘Passion of a Lifetime’ Auction

Gooding & Company’s highly anticipated “Passion of a Lifetime” auction will be rescheduled for 5th September 2020 in the beautiful settings of Hampton Court Palace. The auction will coincide with the Concours of Elegance that will be taking place within the manicured lawns of the Royal palace’s 60-acre Fountain Gardens.

The auction is to be held remotely and broadcast live on Gooding’s website, YouTube and mobile apps, with telephone and absentee bidding.

Pre-auction viewing will be available to those with ticketed entry to the Concours of Elegance.

Taking the center stage during the Auction will be not one, but three beautiful Bugatti’s, all from one of the world’s most revered private collections and representing decades of passion, research, and dedication. The three Bugattis on offer include a 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports, 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante, and a 1928 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix.

A sneak peek of these three amazing pieces of history taking to the streets can be seen in the following video (Courtesy of Gooding & Company.)

1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports

This 1934 Type 59 Sports is the ultimate Bugatti Grand Prix Car. Competing in two Grand Prix, the ‘57248’ was one of the four-car team at Spa, Belgium in 1934, during the Belgian Grand Prix. René Dreyfus took first place followed by Antonio Brivio, both in the Type 59. During the Algerian Grand Prix later in 1934, French ace Jean-Pierre Wimille crossed the line first in the Type 59 for a victory.

After its racing life, it was sold to no other than King Leopold III of Belgium, who ordered it repainted black, his favorite car color, with a yellow stripe to honor Belgium’s racing livery.

Technical Specification of the car include:

3,257 CC DOHC Inline 8-Cylinder Engine

Twin Zenith Carburetors; Roots-Type Supercharger

4-Speed Dry Sump Manual Gearbox

4-Wheel Cable-Operated Mechanical Drum Brakes

250 BHP at 5,000 RPM

1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante

Coachwork designed by Jean Bugatti as a two-seater sports coupe, the Type 57S Atlante is a rare and sought after body style offered by Carrosorie Bugatti. The Atalante was built on the 57S chassis, and was similar to the Atlantic, but with a single-piece windscreen and no fin. Only 17 Atalante cars were ever made with four of Atlantes residing in the Cité de l’Automobile Museum in Mullhouse, France.

Although the Atlantic was unique and a beautiful work of art, its high set doors, and split front window made it difficult for a series production. The design was revised into the Atalante which included the flat windshield, Aérolithe’s teardrop shape, a separate trunk area with recessed spare-tire and full-size doors with signature kidney-bean windows.

Specifications of Chasis 57502 on offer for Auction include:

3,257 CC DOHC Inline 8-Cylinder Engine

Single Stromberg Carburetor

Marshall K200 Supercharger

Estimated 220 BHP at 5,500 RPM

4-Speed Manual Gearbox

4-Wheel Cable-Operated Mechanical Drum Brakes

1928 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix

Bugatti Type 35 is one of the most successful racing cars of all time. The French manufacturer’s open-top sports car secured over 2,000 victories between 1924 and 1930. The supercharged variant, the Type 35 C, and its derivatives, the Type 35 T and Type 35 B, won multiple Grand Prix races up to 1930, as well as the unofficial World Championship title in 1926 and five consecutive victories in the world’s most famous road race, the Targa Florio. The beautiful supercharged Type 35C Model on offer for sale was a Works entry in the 1928 Targa Florio and raced in major European Grand Prix, and hill climbs. During its life since 1958, it has had only three owners and had a sympathetic mechanical restoration performed by Ivan Dutton Ltd. Technical specifications of this glorious Type 35C are: 1,991 CC SOHC Inline 8-Cylinder Engine

Roots-Type Supercharger

Single Zenith Carburetor

125 BHP at 5,500 RPM

4-Speed Manual Gearbox

4-Wheel Cable-Operated Mechanical Drum Brakes

Front Solid Axle with Semi-Elliptical Leaf Springs and Shock Absorbers

Rear Live Axle with Reversed Quarter-Elliptical Leaf Springs and Shock Absorbers

15 Extraordinary Cars in ‘Passion of A Lifetime’ Offering

In addition to the three Bugattis on offer, there will be twelve other unique and outstanding vehicles to complete the ‘Passion of a Lifetime’ offering.

Complete List of Passion of a Lifetime Offerings are as follows:

1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato (Estimate: £7,000,000 – £9,000,000)

1955 Aston Martin DB3S (Estimate: £3,000,000 – £4,000,000)

1935 Aston Martin Ulster (Estimate: £1,600,000 – £2,200,000)

1939 Bentley 4 1/4 Litre Cabriolet (Estimate: £450,000 – £600,000)

1927 Bentley 3 Litre Speed Model Sports Tourer (Estimate: £350,000 – £450,000)

1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports (Estimate: In Excess of £10,000,000)

1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante (Estimate: In Excess of £7,000,000)

1928 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix (Estimate: In Excess of £3,000,000)

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Speciale (Estimate: £1,600,000 – £2,000,000)

1965 Lamborghini 350 GT (Estimate: £400,000 – £550,000)

1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America (Estimate: £700,000 – £900,000)

1959 Lancia Flaminia 2500 Sport (Estimate: £400,000 – £500,000)

1924 Lancia Lambda 3rd Series Torpédo (Estimate: £320,000 – £400,000)

1919 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Alpine Eagle Tourer (Estimate: £1,000,000 – £1,400,000)

1924 Vauxhall 30-98 OE-Type Wensum (Estimate: £800,000 – £1,200,000)

For more information of the auction cars, visit the Gooding website.

[Source: Gooding & Company]

