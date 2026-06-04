FOR SALE: 2005 Porsche Carrera GT

A highly desirable 2005 Porsche Carrera GT is set to cross the auction block at RM Sotheby’s on June 17, carrying an estimated value of up to $3.25 million. Representing one of the most coveted analog supercars of the modern era, this German-delivery example stands out not only for its provenance but also for its exceptionally rare factory specification.

Finished in striking Guards Red over a Dark Grey leather interior, this Carrera GT belongs to an exclusive group of only 80 examples produced in what remains the rarest standard exterior color offered by Porsche. Delivered new to Germany for the 2006 model year, the supercar has remained within its home market throughout its life and has passed through the stewardship of just four owners.

Perhaps most remarkable is its ownership history. The most recent caretaker retained the car for nearly 15 years, adding only around 1,000 kilometers during that period. Today, the odometer displays fewer than 21,000 kilometers, with most mileage accumulated during its earlier years.

A May 2026 inspection conducted by respected Carrera GT authority Jochen Bader confirmed the car’s impressive originality. The report verifies matching chassis, engine, gearbox, and steering rack, while also confirming accident-free status and retention of original paint.

Characteristic carbon-fiber honeycomb detailing remains visible in several sections of the bodywork, underscoring its authenticity. Factory service campaigns have reportedly been completed, with maintenance documented exclusively through Porsche Zentrum Stuttgart, including its latest service in September 2025.

Powered by a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V10 generating 612 horsepower and paired with a six-speed manual transmission, the Carrera GT continues to define mechanical purity and driver engagement, making this low-mileage, highly original example an increasingly rare acquisition opportunity.

Source: RM Sotheby’s