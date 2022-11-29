Watch & Listen To 3 Lancia Stratos Group 4 Cars At A Hill Climb

No matter your personal tastes, one thing that every classic sports car enthusiast can agree on is that the Lancia Stratos is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest race and/or rally cars. Ever.

YouTuber 19Bozzy92 is one such classic sports car enthusiast with the specific luck of living just a few minutes drive from the legendary temple of speed, Monza. However, he also travels a lot to classic car rallies and hill climbs, and over the course of both 2021 and 2022, he was able to record three Group 4 Lancia Stratos’ going up the Bernina Gran Turismo hill climb in Switzerland.

One of the cars carries the ultra-classic Alitalia green and white livery, with another sporting an all white livery. Both of these cars carry the standard Ferrari Dino V6 engine with 3-to-1 exhausts that are pretty much straight pipes.

The third, in the classic Medacta blue and white livery, has a modified exhaust, a 6-to-1 style that gives it a much more snarling bark and a higher pitch from all 6 of those headers causing interference with each other when they join into one.

It’s always a special event when you can see, hear, and watch a single Lancia Stratos tearing up a hill climb. To have three of them at the same event two years running? That’s the stuff that dreams are made of.

Oh, and these aren’t replicas. These are bonafide, true Lancias, with their original 375 HP Ferrari V6s. So enjoy 10 minutes of one of the best sports and race cars cars ever made!