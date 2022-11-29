Classic Car Capital
Something is just inherently right about a Lancia Stratos at speed
Watch & Listen To 3 Lancia Stratos Group 4 Cars At A Hill Climb

The perfect combination of speed, handling, and most importantly, the noise of a Ferrari V6!

Simon Bertram

No matter your personal tastes, one thing that every classic sports car enthusiast can agree on is that the Lancia Stratos is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest race and/or rally cars. Ever.

YouTuber 19Bozzy92 is one such classic sports car enthusiast with the specific luck of living just a few minutes drive from the legendary temple of speed, Monza. However, he also travels a lot to classic car rallies and hill climbs, and over the course of both 2021 and 2022, he was able to record three Group 4 Lancia Stratos’ going up the Bernina Gran Turismo hill climb in Switzerland.

One of the cars carries the ultra-classic Alitalia green and white livery, with another sporting an all white livery. Both of these cars carry the standard Ferrari Dino V6 engine with 3-to-1 exhausts that are pretty much straight pipes.

Looking fast while standing still… one of the most perfect designs for a car 50 years after it first roared onto the roads

The third, in the classic Medacta blue and white livery, has a modified exhaust, a 6-to-1 style that gives it a much more snarling bark and a higher pitch from all 6 of those headers causing interference with each other when they join into one.

The modified, 6-to-1 exhaust that gives this blue Stratos a howl and a bark at the same time

It’s always a special event when you can see, hear, and watch a single Lancia Stratos tearing up a hill climb. To have three of them at the same event two years running? That’s the stuff that dreams are made of.

Oh, and these aren’t replicas. These are bonafide, true Lancias, with their original 375 HP Ferrari V6s. So enjoy 10 minutes of one of the best sports and race cars cars ever made!

If it goes fast, Simon likes it. Computers, cars, rockets, it doesn't matter, as long as there is speed involved. Apart from his love of sim racing in virtual reality, Simon also loves to drive his '17 Fiesta ST through the mountain roads near his home city of Calgary, AB.
