Ultimate Restored Volkswagen Karmann Beetle Cabriolet to be Auctioned

This week a brilliantly restored Volkswagen Karmann Beetle Cabriolet is being auctioned online at Stratas Auctions.

As early as 1935-36, Ferdinand Porsche was in discussions with Karmann about the possibility of developing a prototype Volkswagen convertible. However, it was not until post-WWII in 1949 that the official order came in from Volkswagen for Karmann to go ahead and produce the first 1,000 four-seater, four-wing convertible Type 15 cars.

Over the next 50 years, Karmann would go on and produce an incredible 2,548,765 Beetle Cabriolets. Although Karmann is best known for manufacturing the Karmann Ghia and the Beetle Cabriolet, they were also the ones who produced all the cabriolet versions of the Scirocco, Corrado, and the VW Golf.

The immaculate anthracite grey 1961 Volkswagen Karmann Beetle Cabriolet was acquired by the consignee as a barn find in Wisconsin, where it was left uninterrupted for 3 decades.

After bringing the example back to Los Angeles, a two and half year journey of restoration started to bring it back to its former glory.

Great pains were taken during the restoration process to ensure that the original metal was preserved, including the doors, fenders, front and rear aprons, as well as the hood.

A two-stage anthracite grey paint was used on the body after it was carefully blocked and sanded.

Meticulous care was used to ensure that the hardware was perfectly finished with the interior given a European/US factory finish complete with grey cloth and burgundy vinyl.

Early German canvas fabric was used on the convertible top with a color that complements the interior of the car.

German mohair wool fabric was used on the headliner while a German single loop grey mesh was used on the carpet.

The example is in great, show-quality condition, and comes with a complete European owner’s manual with cover, car cover, spare tire, and build sheets. From the completion of the restoration, the car has only traveled 118 kilometers.

During the restoration process, the engine, transmission, and chassis components were all fully rebuilt. All seems to be in excellent condition and shows great attention to detail with the correct stickers and finishes in place. Any hardware that was replaced was finished to ensure that future rust and corrosion issues will be avoided.

For more information regarding this Volkswagen Karmann Beetle Cabriolet, please visit Stratas Auctions.

