Giti’s Angels Powering into 24 Hours Nürburgring

The Giti Tire and WS Racing’s ‘Girls Only’ team made their debut last year and within a very short time, they have risen to fame. The ‘Girls Only’ team immediately caught the attention of the world as they provide the unique situation of being the first team in major international racing to feature all female drivers, coach, and crew. Back in May 2019, with grit and determination, the team made their mark at the 24 Hours Nürburgring and gained respect for their fighting spirit.

Their debut appearance at the 24 Hours Nürburgring was actioned-packed. After their radiator of their Giti VW’s was damaged due to flying debris from another accident, their engine sensationally blew, and in the moment all seemed lost. With defiant never-die ethos, the team and the crew rose above the problem and spent a grueling 13 hours to get the car back on track. They were able to successfully return to the track and finished the remainder of the race. The perseverance of the team earned them the admiration of the audience.

Giti Angels completing 24 Hours Nürburgring. Source: YouTube

Their success during the 2019 VLN season didn’t stop as the team drove on to achieve an extraordinary SP3T class win in the concluding race of the season.

Despite the unexpected events that have affected the world during the first half of the year, the team hasn’t been resting but instead took the time to join the top-level Sim-Racing competition to keep themselves track ready. Now, in their revamped VW Golf GTI TCR vehicle, the team is making great inroads in 2020 with several positive results in races to date.

But what makes this dynamic team a success? Let’s get to know the three VW Golf drivers dubbed ‘Giti’s Angels.’

Carrie Schreiner

Carrie Schreiner hailed from Volkingen, Germany, was the most successful girl in youth national German kart racing. On moving into Formula 4, she showed her true potential as she secured some Top 10 results despite the challenge of competing against the strongest young drivers in the world. The media showed great interest in Schreiner as she was featured in some television channels including Spiegel TV, RTL, Sky, ORF, and the SR.

Carrie Schreiner

Schreiner also joined US Racing, British MSA Formula 4, and the German ADAC Formula 4 competitions. She then transitioned into racing the Lamborghini Hurucan Super Trofeo, wherein she drove her way to success in Asia and Middle East competitions as the youngest and only female starter.

At 21 years old, Schreiner has already gained worldwide attention for her skills in racing. In addition to racing the VW in the VLN endurance races, she also drives a top-rated Giti vehicle, the Audi R8, which has already secured a win in the SP8 class this season.

In her free time, she winds down by listening to Pop and R&B music, riding her bike and checking out the latest movies with her friends. A solid finish in the 24 Hours Nürburgring will be the perfect gift for Schreiner as she will be celebrating her birthday less than two weeks from the race.

“I think it’s really cool, that there are more and more female drivers and female line ups in many different cars and series. I expect more class wins during the season and our target is a podium at the 24 hours race at the Nürburgring,” Carrie Schreiner

Célia Martin

Célia Martin’s passion for racing began at the early age of 10 years old while enjoying road trips with her father’s off-road vehicle. Although dreaming of racing from an early age, there were many hurdles to overcome in her pursuits such as the financial costs associated with driving and the challenges of being one of only a few female drivers behind the wheel on the race track. As luck has it, near her hometown in Bordeaux is a race track where she was able to establish friendships with race drivers and was fortunate to be given the opportunity to drive around the track herself.

Célia Martin

In 2014, after racing for the first time in Nürburgring, she become the first French woman to battle on the celebrated track. She led the French racing team for a Peugeot Sport team and to her credit was able to claim many podium finishes. In 2018 she became a pilot for Jaguar Land Rover and is credited as being the first French woman to be a Race Taxi pilot at the Nürburgring testing center.

When she’s not behind the wheel, Martin assists and animates behind the scenes of F1, as an Expert Host for VIP guests of the Paddock Club. With eight podium wins under her belt, Martin is a force to be reckoned with in the ‘Girls Only’ team as they pursue even greater success.

“I am so happy to be part of this dream team. VLN and 24 hours of Nürburgring sound good already! I will realize my dream! It is the reason why I came to this place almost 3 years ago.” Célia Martin

Laura Kraihamer

Driving fast cars has always been the passion of Laura ever since the Salzburg, Austria native was only 12 years old. During this time she had just started karting with relative success, but even then, she was dreaming to be part of the world of big motorsports.

Laura Kraihamer

Kraihamer was able to fulfill her dream at 22 when she competed at the KTM X-Bow Series in 2013. “In the first year, I needed something to get in. By the second, I had already won a championship (KTM X-Bow Battle Champion Endurance 2014) and a runner-up result,” remembered Kraihamer.

Aside from being a great driver, Kraihamer also has a business and a law degree, and enjoys riding her race bike, and keeps herself fit by running every day, often around the mountains of Salzburg. For fun, she loves entertainment parks and riding roller coasters. Currently, she wants to further her career on the track with the 2020 VLN and 24 Hours Nürburgring races.

“This is a great opportunity to advance my skills on the unique Nordschleife. The team has been welcoming me from the very beginning and is doing a great job. It’s a pleasure to share the car with Carrie Schreiner and Célia Martin, who are both fast and passionate teammates. Looking forward to an exciting season.” Laura Kraihamer

We wish the Giti Angels all the best in their pursuit this year at 24 hours Nürburgring.

[Source: Giti Tires]

