Vintage Auto Racing Posters

By Nick Dellison

The artworks in this book show the history of the car from its creation up until the start of the 1970s. The posters have been chosen for their importance, rarity, beauty and innovation, as well as for what they represent in terms of significant historical, technical and artistic stages of the motor car. They showcase the work of the designers and illustrators who constantly strove to come up with new ideas and styles to match the technological progress of famous names such as Peugeot, Mercedes Daimler, Renault, Citröen, Bugatti, Buick, Fiat, Rolls Royce and Chrysler, as well as others that are less well-known nowadays.

It was not just the cars that changed during this time; the illustrative styles did too. The work of artists such as Berhard, de Valério, Cappiello, Cassandre, Chéret, Ernst, Falucci, Gaudy, Grün, Hohlwein, McKnight Kauffer, Pal, Privat-Livemont and Rochegrosse shows the important variety of styles used by illustrators in this era and brings the wonderful cars and races to life in vivid color.

Monaco Grand Prix 1930 - Auto Racing Poster Grand Prix Automobile Monaco 1958 - Auto Racing Poster by J Ramel Monaco Grand Prix 1936 - Auto Racing Poster by Geo Ham 41st Grand Prix of the Automobile Club de France, Reims - Auto Racing Poster by Geo Ham
Dive into 16 months of the most beautiful and successful Formula 1 race cars in history.

Art of the Formula 1 Race Car 2017 presents some of the most beautiful and successful Formula 1 race cars in history, captured in the studio portraits of master automotive photographer James Mann. The photographs in this 16-month calendar portray not just these vehicles’ engineering brilliance, but also their inherent beauty – the fascinating result of Formula 1’s mix of competition, creativity, and human ingenuity that has made these vehicles into works of art.

James Mann is one of the world’s leading car and motorcycle photographers, with more than 20 years of experience shooting for enthusiast publications, the motor industry, and businesses around the world. His work has appeared within and on the covers of more than 50 books and has provided stunning visuals for numerous magazines, including Classic and Sports Car, CAR magazine, Forza, The Sunday Times, and Automobile magazine as well as being chosen to photograph the British Auto Legends stamps for the Royal Mail. Visit his website at www.jamesmann.com
 
Les Lunettes Meyrowitz at Art.com 24 heures du Le Mans San Sebastian - XI Circuito Automovilista Grand Prix Automobile & Aviation Meeting Course Internationale de Cote Monaco 1930
Grand Prix Suisse Circvito di Milano Monaco 1933 Une Femme au Volant Citroen - Une 8 CV
Monaco, May 1948 Monaco Grand Prix, 1975 Grand Prix de Montlhery
Bentley Team at the
1930 Le Mans Endurance Race
Auto Union team in the pits
Mercedes returns to Formula 1 at the
French GP, Rheims
 

Jim Clark
James Hunt
Graham Hill
Richie Ginther
Jackie Ickx
Jack Brabham
 
Phil Hill
Jochen Rindt
Nigel Mansell
John Surtees
Jackie Srewart
 
Mon Ami Mate by Chris Nixon A Racing Motorist by S.C.H. Davis Gentlemen, Start Your Engines by Wilbur Shaw Grands Prix 1934-1939 by Rodney Walkerley Full Throttle by Tim Birkin Auto Union V16 - A Technical Appraisal by Ian Bamsey Sir Henry Segrave by Cyril Posthumus Managing a Legend by Robert Edwards It was Fun!: My Fifty Years of High Performance Power and Glory by Wiliam Court My Cars, My Career by Stirling Moss
 
 

Tazio Nuvolari
German Grand Prix, Nürburgring, 1935
Nuvolari driving an Auto Union

Ulster TT race, 1933
Varzi leading Nuvolari at Monaco, 1933
 
Stirling Moss at Goodwood, 1954
Alberto Ascari is hoisted aloft after winning
the 1951 Italian Grand Prix at Monza
Juan-Manuel Fangio wins the British Grand Prix
at Silverstone, 14th July 1956.
 

Hill in his Lotus, Monaco Grand Prix
on 26 May 1968
A relaxed Jacky Ickx at Clermont-Ferrand
on 6 July 1969
Jim Clark in front of Monaco's
old railway station, 1964
 
Algernon Guinness Driving a Minerva in the 1907 Circuit des Ardennes
Sunbeam at 1914 Isle of Man TT race
MG, Alfa Romeo, and Bugatti in British Empire Trophy Race at Brooklands, 1935
Auto Union
Auto Union
Auto Union
Winner Today?
Graham Hill, (mid 1960s?). Hill crouches down alongside a racing car, talking to the driver. Graham Hill was one of the first Formula 1 drivers to become a television personality as well as a racing star. He made his debut at Monaco in 1958 and went on to win 14 Grands Prix, and was World Champion in 1962 and 1968. He joined Jim Clark at Team Lotus in 1967, and in 1969 won his last Grand Prix - his fifth triumph at Monaco. He broke both legs when he was flung from his car in the United States Grand Prix, and was killed in a plane crash in 1975 with five other members of his Embassy Hill team.
Graham Hill, crouches down alongside BRM,
talking to Jack Brabham.

 Graham Hill racing a BRM P261, British Grand Prix, Brands Hatch, Kent, 1966. Hill eventually finished third in this race. Hill was one of the first Formula 1 drivers to become a television personality as well as a racing star. He made his debut at Monaco in 1958 and went on to win 14 Grands Prix. He joined Jim Clark at Team Lotus in 1967, and in 1969 won his last Grand Prix - his fifth triumph at Monaco. He was killed in a plane crash in 1975 with five other members of his Embassy Hill team.
Graham Hill driving a BRM P261,
British Grand Prix, 1966. Damon Hill in his Williams-Renault, 1993. As the son of one of the legends of motor racing, Damon Hill had much to live up to when he decided to pursue a career in the sport. Having gained his first experience of Formula 1 with a few races with Brabham whilst working as a test driver with Williams in 1992, he graduated to the Williams racing team proper in 1993. He was immediately successful, helped by an excellent car, and achieved his first win in Hungary, immediately following it up with two more, at Spa and Monza. After coming close in 1994, he finally emulated his father Graham by becoming World Champion in 1996, winning six of the first nine Grands Prix of the season. His performances in the second half of the season were perceived as less impressive and he was controversially dropped from the team. The rest of his career was spent with less competitive cars, although he did secure the Jordan team's first Grand Prix victory in Belgium in 1998.
Damon Hill, son of Graham in his Williams-Renault, 1993.
     

Cars lining up on the starting grid,
French Grand Prix, Le Mans, France, 1967
Denny Hulme's McLaren Ford at the
British Grand Prix, Silverstone, 1969
A Ferrari team member filling a car with fuel,
Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, 1963
