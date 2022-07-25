Track-focused Maserati Project24

Maserati recently revealed Project24, a new limited series of super sports car. Only 62 units of the new Project24 will be made to bring the excitement and thrill of Maserati’s track performance to a whole new level.

Project24 inherited the specifications of the Maserati MC20 and to make it a truly extreme track-only car, some technical enhancements had to be made. New turbochargers were added to the state-of-the-art V6 Nettuno engine raising its power to 740 hp. They also equipped it with innovative suspension, racing-tuned tires, carbon-ceramic braking system, and FIA-approved safety features.

As Maserati is obsessed with lightweight cars, the new Maserati vehicle was given a target weight of lower than 1,250 kg. A perfect mix performance and weight reduction in Project24 gave it a power-to-weight ratio of approximately 1.69 kg/hp.

Project24 was given a completely new look that was designed by Centro Stile Maserati. As Project24 is not a road homologated car and was specifically designed for track use only, Maserati design was able to push the boundaries even further. Free from the usual constraints on a typical race car, Centro Stile Maserati was able to create the perfect gorgeously sporty car that will surely be an instant classic collector’s item.

Maserati Project24 is the epitome of exclusivity offering a unique range of services like track-specific experiences and state-of-the-art support that is offered exclusively for Project24 owners.

Maserati Project24

Maserati Project24 – Specs and Technical Features

Vehicle

• Two-seater non-road-homologated car

• Maserati Centro Stile design

• Width/Height (mm) 2020* x 1220*

• Dry weight: less than 1250 Kg

Complies with FIA race safety requirements

• FIA-homologated FT3 120 L fuel tank

• FIA-spec fire extinguisher

• FIA-homologated safety roll cage

Engine

• Maserati Nettuno engine

• V6 90° twin turbo

• 3000 cc

• 740 hp

• Maserati Twin Combustion (MTC) Twin Spark with TJI double combustion control

• Dry sump

Drive train/transmission

• 2WD 6-speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters

• Racing clutch and limited-slip self-locking mechanical differential

Bodywork

• All-new carbon-fiber bodywork with specific components in natural fibers

• High-performance aerodynamics

• Multi-adjustable front & rear wing

• High downforce

• Front LED lights

• FIA-approved rain light

• Lexan front and side windows

Maserati Project24

Chassis

• Ultra-light carbon fiber central monocoque

• 3/4 on-board air jacks

Brakes

• Racing calipers

• Brembo CCMR ventilated racing brakes

• Bespoke brake cooling

Rims

• Bespoke forged 18” aluminum rims

• Centre lock system fittings

• Slick tires

Suspension

• Double-wishbone with semi-virtual steering axis

• Adjustable racing dampers

• Adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars

Interiors

• Racing seats (passenger seat optional)

• Adjustable racing pedal box

• Adjustable steering column

• 6-point racing safety belt

• Multi-functional carbon-fiber steering wheel

• Steering wheel with built-in display

• Rear-view camera display (optional)

• Telemetry recording (optional)

• In-car camera for video recording (optional)

• Dash and data acquisition system

• Driving performance optimization display (optional)

• Air conditioning

• Tire pressure monitoring system (optional)

• Adjustable racing ABS and traction control

* Subject to change during vehicle development.