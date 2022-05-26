Introducing The New Maserati MC20 Cielo (With Picture Gallery)

Maserati presents the MC20 Cielo, the spyder version of the MC20 super sports car. It is a truly unique car that brings together the impressive performance of a true super sports car with the holistic, immersive, and pleasurable driving experience that has never been seen before.

Even the name of the MC20 Cielo proudly announces its unique features. MC is the initials for Maserati Corse (which means Racing). 20 is for the year 2020, when the marque started a new chapter in their history. Cielo means sky and it symbolizes the driving pleasure that the car can provide while in the great outdoors, and still keep all the characteristics of a coupe.

Powered by the revolutionary V6 Nettuno engine, the Cielo is the perfect balance of sportiness and luxury provided by a feature that is unique to the segment: the innovative retractable glass roof. Providing users with a special ‘sky feeling’, the new spyder is the result when the infinite sky meets Maserati audacity.

Cielo is equipped with innovative electrochromic (smart glass) window. With a touch of a button on the central screen, the window instantly shifts from clear to opaque thanks to the Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology. Even the roof is most innovative in terms of thermal insulation and speed to open and close as it only takes 12 seconds for the whole process.

MC20 Cielo provides a multi-sensory driving experience courtesy of this state-of-the-art technology. It provides for a distinct in-cabin brightness when the roof is transparent, and a more holistic vibe when it has the top down.

Like the coupe, the Cielo was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab and eventually manufactured at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti. It simply means that like the coupe, the Cielo is purely Italian made as well as purely made in Modena.

Designed for perfection, meticulous and precise work during the design stages of the MC20 Cielo has made it possible to weigh only 65 kg more than the coupe. It has a very outstanding weight-to-power ratio and a carbon fiber chassis which will also be used for all three configurations that will be released: coupe, spyder, and the future electric version. It also guarantees exacting torsional rigidity enabling it to provide extraordinary handling whether the spyder is on the road or on track.

Elegant though also sporty, the design, character, and personality of the spyder demands attention from everyone. Its aerodynamics has been refined and perfected as it was subjected to 360° testing in a wind tunnel both when the roof is open and when it is closed.

Every aspect in the design of the Cielo has a function and purpose. Like the MC20 super sports car, the Cielo was also designed with the butterfly doors. The butterfly doors make it a lot easier to get in and out of the cabin. It also serves to show off the carbon fiber cockpit and display the completely unmasked front wheel.

Aesthetically, the launch version has a new three-layer metallic color known as Acquamarina. The color is available through Maserati Fouriserie through their customization program. It is a color that has an interesting way of interacting with light, revealing itself in a very surprising way. It has a racing-inspired pastel grey base which is also a tribute and a nod to the sporty DNA of the MC20. The same finish has an iridescent aquamarine mica that gives life to the hue making it truly exceptional.

A wide range of Active Safety Systems are also added in the new model. Like the MC20, it is equipped with parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and rear-view camera. New active safety features include traffic sign information, autonomous emergency brake, and a new 360° camera

Comfort features of the MC20 Cielo include the optional High Premium Sonus faber audio system. The MC20 Coupe system has optimized the EISA award-winning in-vehicle audio system specifically for the acoustic and positioning needs of the spyder. The system has 12 speakers enabling it to provide the Natural Sound that sets the Sonus faber audio systems apart.

Maserati Connect and the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system manages and provides the in-car experience.