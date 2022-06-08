The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant Features One-off Jaguar Classic E-type

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant is well underway and on June 5, 2022, as part of the celebration, Jaguar Classic introduced a bespoke Jaguar E-type. It is a one-off renovation that features an impressive list of enhancements done by the expert technicians at Classic Works. It is finished in a metallic blue paintwork inspired by the Union Jack.

Along with fifteen other iconic Jaguars, this especially unique E-type made its debut in the Jubilee Pageant. The list includes a selection of historically significant Jaguar E-types, seven convertible Jaguars, and an all-electric I-PACE eTROPHY race car that all carried famous Dames. The client was thrilled to participate and sitting in the passenger seat he was joined by American model, dancer, and fashion designer, Eric Underwood.

Restoring them to their original specification, Jaguar Classic creates beautifully crafted Series 1 model E-types. For this example, they went a step further, showcasing the team’s expertise in terms of personalizing the vehicles in their state-of-the-art headquarters in Coventry.

The client who commissioned this one-off E-type has very specific requirements. He wanted a Roadster that was made in the year he was born and have it finished to a bespoke specification. The Jaguar Classic team immediately set to work and was able to track down a Series 1 E-type built not just on the year the client was born, but it was made just two days before his date of birth!

For the next 12 months, the car went through a complete rebuild, starting with the bodywork. It was given a unique deep metallic blue finish inspired by the Union Jack blue. Over several months, this new blue was mixed exclusively by the paint shop after multiple consultations and sample creations to create the perfect hue.

The bespoke interior was given leather upholstery finished in a striking shade of red that was inspired by the iconic British pillar boxes. Using traditional methods, the interior was finished by hand at the in-house Jaguar Classic Works trim shop.

Jaguar Classic Bespoke Lead Engineer Stephen Hollis commented, “Being able to bring a customer’s vision for their dream E-type to life is hugely rewarding. The result is a complete one-off that showcases the full breadth of capabilities provided by the team at Jaguar Classic. With a colour scheme inspired by the Union Jack, I can’t think of a better place for it to make its first appearance than the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. I am so excited to see it parade down The Mall.”

After completing the body assembly and paintwork, it was the engineering team’s turn to refit the mechanical elements of the car, as well as all the enhancements requested by the client. They replaced the original 4.2-liter straight-six engine with a larger 4.7-liter engine to deliver a more superior performance. Optimized for the road, it was matched with Jaguar Classic’s specially developed five-speed gearbox to deliver a smoother, quieter, and more refined driving experience.

It was given an uprated suspension so that the chassis can optimize the performance given by its powertrain. Meanwhile, the wider wheels, tires, and uprated brakes give a more superior grip and confidence. A sports exhaust and manifold was also added to give the E-type’s soundtrack suits a more dynamic character.

Modern technologies that were installed on the E-type include 21st century connectivity through the Classic Infotainment system, bringing together touchscreen controls, satellite navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity with a period-look that helps keep the aesthetic in line with the rest of the vehicle. Exterior LED lighting also helps give modern illumination to give more confidence for night driving.

Other bespoke details for the vehicle include a dash plaque and a unique plate. This one-off blue E-type was also given some elements that were inspired by the limited E-type 60 Collection.

“I wanted a classic E-type that could be relied upon for daily driving and be comfortable on Grand Tours while remaining authentic to the original – and I’m blown away by the results. You sense the history and knowledge when you enter the Jaguar Classic Works facility and even after several visits, I still get excited to be in the building. I’m so proud of the car the passionate team there has created, and I’m privileged to be part of its story,” shared the new owner.

Though most of the project was bespoke, there are certain elements that all E-type owners can purchase as improvements for their car. These elements include the Classic Infotainment system and the specially developed five-speed gearbox from Jaguar Classic. Originally unveiled on the E-type 60 Collection, the five-speed gearbox can be purchased through Jaguar Classic’s dedicated parts team. The new gearbox gives the E-type additional usability and comfort, and more importantly, the installation will need no cutting so there is no loss of integrity to the vehicle.