Jaguar Classic Unveils First Limited Matched E-type 60 Collection Vehicles

Jaguar Classic reveals its initial matched pair of E-type 60 Collection vehicles, unveiling the complete specification details for the 12 restored and sympathetically uprated 3.8-liter E-type models created to commemorate 60 years of the legendary E-Type Jaguar.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the world debut of the Jaguar E-type in Geneva, Switzerland, Jaguar Classic has revealed the first matched pair of E-type 60 Collection vehicles.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Collection

The E-type 60 Collection gives honor to these two legendary cars: the Opalescent Gunmetal Grey Coupe “9600 HP” that publicist Bob Berry drove to make the launch, and the British Racing Green roadster “77 RW” that Jaguar test driver Norman Dewis drove after he was informed to ‘drop everything’ to be able to get to Geneva the following day.

“The attention to detail demonstrates how this project has been a labor of love for our designers, engineers, craftspeople, and partners. Director of Jaguar Class, Dan Pink.

The E-type 60 Collection vehicles, which are sold as pairs, will comprise of one E-type 60 Edition coupe and an E-type Edition roadster. The matched pair are finished in an exclusive Flat Out Grey for the coupe and Drop Everything Green for the roadster. The colors were inspired by the original 1961 finish and will not be used on any other Jaguar vehicle.

The Jaguar Classic experts in Coventry worked laboriously to restore and refine the E-type 60 Collection vehicles, creating the perfect combination of extraordinary engineering and unmatched quality.

The most prominent upgrade is the specially developed five-speed manual gearbox with synchromesh, reinforced cast aluminum casing, and helical cut gears. The manual gearbox was designed to improve reliability and durability while providing the car with closer gear ratios and smoother gear changes.

The 265hp, 3.8-liter six-cylinder XK engine is equipped with a 1961-style alloy radiator; however, they also installed an electric cooling fan, electronic ignition for everyday usability, and a polished stainless-steel exhaust system. The new exhaust system is identical to the standard mild steel system in terms of dimensions, but it produces a mildly deeper tone and provides greater longevity.

The cars also consist of a series of unique E-type 60 design elements created in association with Jaguar Design Director Julian Thomson. They designed subtle enhancements to improve usability and handling and provide the Jaguar Classic Infotainment System containing built-in satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The vehicle’s most notable design feature is the engraving on the center console of each car created by artist and designer Johnny Dowell, also known as “King Nerd.” The engraving recalls the drive routes of the original vehicles from Coventry to Geneva. Each piece of art is created by hand and takes roughly 100 hours to produce in consultation with the owner.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to design and engrave the stories of two epic drives by two Jaguar legends in these iconic and special cars. A permanent reminder of the anniversary, everywhere these E-type vehicles go, the memory of Bob Berry and Norman Dewis will travel with them.”

The Smooth Black leather-trimmed coupes have a stylized route map showing the important locations in Bob Berry’s route. It also has an overhead sketch of the E-type, along with the phrase “I thought you’d never get here,” the reaction Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons’ made when Berry arrived just moments prior to the unveiling.

The six Suede Green leather-trimmed roadsters feature an engraving of the route that Dewis took on his last-minute drive to Switzerland. It features a sketch of the vehicle and Lyons’ instructions to Dewis at the time, “Drop everything and bring the open-top E-type over.”

Along with the center console, a commemorative E-type 60 logo by Jaguar Design with the years “1961-2021” is also positioned on the hood badge, fuel cap, clock face within the tachometer, and chassis plate. Adding to the charm is a light beech-rimmed steering wheel, similar to those fitted to the 1961 vehicles, featuring a 24-carat gold horn button.

Each vehicle will be provided a tailor-made E-type 60 car cover, jack storage bags, and tool roll to complete the enhancements performed and to display the attention to detail poured on each vehicle.

In Summer 2022, the six customers and their guests will be part of the ultimate E-type pilgrimage. In their vehicles, they will be driving from Coventry to Geneva to have their own E-type memories as they enjoy the epic roads, breathtaking scenery, exclusive stays, as well as great cuisines throughout the journey.

[Source: Jaguar Classic]