Final Ford GT40 Ever Made to go on Sale

The upcoming Geared Online sale in the UK presented by Gooding & Company will see three high-performance competition vehicles go on sale. The sale, planned from June 11 to June 18, 2021, will give collectors and interested bidders the opportunity to take home a 1969 Ford GT40, a 1957 Lotus Eleven, and a 1990 Porsche 962C.

1969 Ford GT40

Estimate: £1,800,000-£2,200,000

This 1969 Ford GT40, chassis number P/1085, has been verified by GT40 historian Ronnie Spain to be the last example that Ford ever made, adding to the interest for Ford enthusiasts.

The Ford GT40 was sold new to Sir Malcolm Gutherie as a rolling chassis, who was based in the UK, for Gil Jackson in New York. It was kept untouched and in storage until the late 2000s when UK’s Racing Fabrications had the car commissioned to its correct JWA specifications to be used in historic racing and events.

The chassis of the historic car was “as-new” and in an unmodified and original condition. The commissioned rebuilt made certain that it preserved its originality, keeping the essence of the last authentic GT40 production.

Only 105 units of the GT40 were produced, and the example is presented in the 1968 JWA “Gulf Spec” and equipped with a Gurney Weslake engine.

Like the Le Mans-winning cars of 1968 and 1969, it features 10” and 14” wheels with vented disc brakes and four-pot calipers.

The GT40 will come with its original bodywork as well as its complete history file with period documentation. Over the past 10 years, the car has rarely been used, but it has been regularly maintained and serviced by Maxted-Page.

The example is eligible for numerous prestigious historic racing events, with the new owner being the keeper of the last of an automotive legend.

1990 Porsche 962C

Estimate: £800,000 – £1,200,000

One of only seven 1990 Porsche 962C customer cars produced by the factory based on the 1988 “Werks” racer makes chassis 1962-163 one of the most important racing cars of its era.

Three vehicles were delivered to the Swiss-based Brun Motorsport, with chassis 962-163 being one of them.

The example competed in two World Sports-Prototype Championship races at the time and has remained untouched following its final racing performance in 1990.

The Porsche 962C is an extremely rare chance to own a pure example of Porsche’s most successful competition car.

1957 Lotus Eleven

Estimate: £125,000 – £175,000

Legendary English engineers Mike Costin and Colin Chapman designed the 1957 Lotus Eleven with chassis 386 a perfect example of a versatile sports racing car.

The journey of chassis 386 started at the Geneva Motor Show where it then became part of the local and national competition events in the UK during the 1960s.

Lotus historian and author David Morgan has owned the example for more than 45 years, enthusiastically driving his Lotus around Europe’s roads and tracks.

For the last 20 years, it has been kept in great condition by Neil Twyman Ltd and is presented in “road” trim, ready to be a part of tours and rallies if its next owner so desires.

The Lotus Eleven includes single-seat bodywork made for racing purposes and is eligible for top motor racing events.

Further information regarding the competition vehicles offered at the upcoming UK Geared Online sale can be found a the Gooding & Company website.