Absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este returned to northern Italy, to the scenic shore of Lake Como, for a meeting of 50 of the most historic, iconic automobiles in the world.

The anticipation of seeing the 2021 Concorso entrants at Villa d’Este was only heightened by moving the event from the traditional May dates to October—also increasing the possibility of cold, wet, Italian autumn weather. But aside from a few brief showers, the event was a spectacular success. And to the delight of the Italian tifosi, a Ferrari was honored as Best of Show.

The hallowed grounds of Villa d’Este, with (left to right) a 1920 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, a 1925 Graf & Stift SR4 SP, a 1930 Lancia Dilambda Serie I, and a 1935 Fiat 508 CS ‘Balilla’ Aerodinamica.

Italian car collector and restorer Corrado Lopresto wipes the raindrops from the windscreen of his 1948 Isotta Fraschini 8C Monterosa.

Signore Lopresto inspects the interior of his 1948 Isotta Fraschini 8C Monterosa.

Period-perfect outfits, worn by the crew of this 1925 Graf & Stift SR4 SP.

A female fan in feathers, framed in the front windscreen of a 1927 Bentley 3 Litre Speed Model.

Three Ferraris, left to right: A 1967 275 GTB/4, a 1961 400 Superamerica, and a 1960 250 GT California SWB on the lawn at Villa d’Este.

This perfect silver 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione “Tour de France” was voted “Best in Show” at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

A string quartet seems entirely appropriate along the shore of Lake Como at the Villa d’Este.

A photographer captures the perfect Ghia body of this 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Supergioiello.

Possibly the most perfect way to spend a day—on the grounds of the Villa d’Este, among the cars of the Concorso d’Eleganza, along the shore of Lake Como, Italy.

The ultimate auto enthusiast selfie, among the outstanding autos of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Details matter, like the wooden steering wheel and shift knob of this 1949 OSCA MT4 Siluro.

The glorious grounds of the Villa d’Este, a modern Rolls-Royce on display, and a masked waiter in a white jacket. This is Sunday at the Concorso d’Eleganza.

Auto enthusiasts inspect this 1938 Delage D8-120 S, and in the background, a ferry boat glides across the water of Lake Como.

Clouds and fog cover the hills above the eastern shore of Lake Como, while the priceless cars of the Concorso d’Eleganza cover the grounds of Villa d’Este.