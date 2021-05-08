SVRA 2021 Trans-Am SpeedFest Laguna Seca-Photo Gallery

After the Sears Point Raceway Sonoma Speed Tour event, SVRA pulled up stakes and traveled 152 miles south to Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca for the SVRA 2021 Trans-Am SpeedFest.

By Saturday morning the Laguna paddock was filled to capacity with over a dozen cars pitting outside the paddock along the entrance road.

Between team and support 18 wheelers parked in the paddock alongside race cars there was hardly room to move. With over 248 cars in 12 groups SVRA kept the action on track moving.

Cars of interest to me were the two 289CI and the one 427CI Cobras brought by the Park Gang, Lynn Park, Steve Park, and Tim Park. Beautifully turned out and quickly driven.

Jeff O’Neill’s 1969 Ex-Parnelli Jones Boss 302 Mustang took me back to my early days covering the Tran-Am for On Track Magazine.

Richard Goldsmith’s 1970 Dodge Challenger in SubLime Green was another Trans-Am standout. As a group, the Trans-Am drivers and teams put on a show.

The 1959 Mk IV Sadler driven by Greg Meyer’s garnered well-earned grins from trackside photographers and track workers as he lifted the left side front wheel high into the air every shift from 2nd to 3rd. Good show Greg!

Photo Gallery for the SVRA 2021 Trans-Am SpeedFest by Dennis Gray and Rex McAfee.

1 2 3 … 8 Brian Lowrance – 1969 Porsche 911 Jeff O’Neill – 1969 Ford Boss 302 Mustang Chadwick Manista – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette. Image: Rex McAfee Chris Schlander – 1982 Mercury Capri Christof Jantzen – 1979 Crossle 32 David Jans – 2012 Ave-Riley AR-2 David Witkowski – 1973 Porsche 911 Dennis Fitz – 1967 Chevrolet Corvette. Image: Rex McAfee 1 2 3 … 8

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from sportscardigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to sportscardigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.