Audi R8 LMS
Audi R8 LMS
Events

Goodwood Members’ Meeting 2025

A winter of calm, shattered by the awakening of historic racing

Avatar photoMatty White

The finest way to welcome a new season of historic racing in the UK, a weekend of sumptuous sunshine, meticulously prepped race-cars, fresh from winter restorations and rebuilds, the bustle of eager crowds and the keen anticipation of some of the world’s finest racecar drivers, eager to flex their muscle around the historic Goodwood Circuit.

Ford GT40
Ford GT40

The Member’s Meeting chronologically leads the Goodwood calendar, ahead of its more widely known siblings, the Festival of Speed, and Goodwood Revival, flies comparatively under the radar, offering a diverse selection of grids, with a more contemporary twist than presented at the Goodwood Revival, backed up by a superb array of high speed demonstrations, and a curated selection of tributes to the legends of the motorsport world. These magical components combine effortlessly to breathe life into the historic racing scene on these shores, after a long winter of dormancy.

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Avatar photo
Matty White
Matty is a UK based professional photographer, who has chased beautiful and rare cars around Europe for well over a decade. A lifelong passion for motorsport was borne out of weekends spent spectating at forest rallies as a child in the Group B era. Matty covers some of the largest and highly regarded historic racing and concours events in the UK and Europe.
Related