Goodwood Members’ Meeting 2025

The finest way to welcome a new season of historic racing in the UK, a weekend of sumptuous sunshine, meticulously prepped race-cars, fresh from winter restorations and rebuilds, the bustle of eager crowds and the keen anticipation of some of the world’s finest racecar drivers, eager to flex their muscle around the historic Goodwood Circuit.

The Member’s Meeting chronologically leads the Goodwood calendar, ahead of its more widely known siblings, the Festival of Speed, and Goodwood Revival, flies comparatively under the radar, offering a diverse selection of grids, with a more contemporary twist than presented at the Goodwood Revival, backed up by a superb array of high speed demonstrations, and a curated selection of tributes to the legends of the motorsport world. These magical components combine effortlessly to breathe life into the historic racing scene on these shores, after a long winter of dormancy.