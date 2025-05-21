2025 Hagerty Hill Climb at Shelsley Walsh

Variety Reigns

Hagerty brought together an eclectic mix of cars to tackle the historic hill climb course at Shelsley Walsh on Saturday for their 2025 Hagerty Hill Climb event.

Open to all, the paddock contained everything from roaring GT40s and Panteras to retro classics, including a Nova GTE and an Alfa Romeo 75, lining up to take part. And where else would you see a very Festival of the Unexceptional Proton saloon lurking amongst Group B rally cars in one of the hill climb groups?

Operated as a non-competitive event, the Hagerty Hill Climb was a relaxed affair, where spending time with like-minded enthusiasts was more important than setting a winning time. The result was a paddock filled with drivers, young and old, with seasoned hill climbers in specially prepared cars, lined up next to a daily driven hatchback taking on Shelsley Walsh for the first time.

Hagerty events such as this, along with its Festival of the Unexceptional and RADwood, celebrate all aspects of car culture and give owners a great reason to use and enjoy their vehicles.

Mark Roper, Managing Director of Hagerty International, said “We encourage all classic and enthusiast car owners to drive their cars as often as possible, and our new Hagerty Drivers Club was designed with that in mind. The Hagerty Hill Climb event is another great example of this, with valuable classics mingling with modern cars, modified cars, racing cars, and daily drivers, but regardless of what car you own, everyone leaves with great memories. Up next is our famous Festival of the Unexceptional, taking place on Saturday 26th July, another open to all, fun and relaxed event bringing a new era of classic cars into the spotlight.”

The newly launched Hagerty Drivers Club offered an exclusive Members Enclosure at Shelsley Walsh, providing members with a moment of calm between driving, with live music, guest speakers, comfortable, shaded seating, and snacks and drinks served throughout the day. For more information on how to join, and the host of benefits membership brings, click here.

Shelsley Walsh is the oldest motorsport venue in the world still to run events on the original course and is older than Indianapolis, Le Mans or Monza.

Above content © 2025 Hagerty Insurance, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee