2025 Hagerty Hill Climb at Shelsley Walsh

The Hagerty Hill Climb returns to Shelsley Walsh to celebrate 120 years of this historic motorsport course. Taking place on Saturday 17th May, this highlight of the motoring calendar promises the best motorsport action and a wonderful family day out. One of the oldest motorsport events in the world, Shelsley Walsh has been hosting its hill climb since 1905 and is the only one to still use its original course. Returning for this year’s event is an impressive collection of Group B and World Rally Championship rally cars supplied by members of the Ralli 22 Club, the majority of which will be taking part in hillclimb demonstrations.

The list of cars taking part is a spectacular collection of some of the greatest cars ever to compete on rallying stages in the UK and around the world, including:

Audi quattro Group B

Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC

Lancia Delta Yellow Group A

MG Metro 6R4 Group B

Porsche 911 GT3

Renault Maxi 5 Turbo WRC

Rover SD1 Group A

Subaru Impreza Group N

For those who prefer to be a part of the action, guests can drive their own car up the hill for just £150 with a guarantee of at least three runs on the famous course. All cars are welcome, no previous experience is required, and owners can drive as fast or as sedately as they wish.

Hagerty Drivers Club members qualify for a 25% discount on the entry fee and for the first time at the event, will enjoy access to the HDC members enclosure, the perfect place to take a quiet moment away from the action and enjoy a range of refreshments.

General admission tickets for spectators are just £30 per car, making it a great value day out with many excellent vantage points to enjoy all the action. This year the event will also provide a free camp site for ticket holders who wish to stay on the night of Friday 16th May ensure they are get an early spot on the course on the Staturday. Those who bring a classic car will also get to park in a central display area for guests to admire your pride and joy.

There will also be lots to see and do in the paddock, one of the few places where you will be able to see everything from vintage cars to modern race and rally cars. The paddock will also feature an amazing Scalextric track run by the Mission Motorsport charity where guests can take part in a six-car race for just £5. The person with the fastest lap at the end of the day will win a Scalextric Set worth £150.

“Hagerty has always encouraged owners to use and enjoy their cars,” says Mark Roper, Managing Director of Hagerty International. “The Hagerty Hill Climb at Shelsley Walsh presents a very special opportunity to sample one of the oldest forms of motorsport in a relaxed environment. Best of all, members of our Hagerty Drivers Club can enjoy additional savings and benefits, and non-members can find out more about the club and become a member on the day.”

Another new feature of the 2025 event is the first Hill Climb Classic Car Show with a range of trade stands. Classic Car Clubs are also invited to take advantage of a special club stand offer, which includes discounted tickets and a number of free tickets as part of the package. For more information click here.

Tickets for the 2025 Hagerty Hill Climb can be bought here.

Information on the Hagerty Drivers Club can be found here.

