Donington Historic Festival 2025

2025 saw the return of the Donington Historic Festival in a guise re-imagined, as historic racing in the UK continues to garner wider appeal and support year on year. A familiar fixture on the race calendar, the Donington Historic festival has thirteen successful years under its belt, but a refreshed approach for 2025 aimed to reinvent the spectacle, bringing fans closer to the racing than ever before.

With the recent acquisition of Motor Racing Legends, the hugely successful Historic Racing series in the UK sits under the stewardship of Aythorpe Promotions, with esteemed historic racer Shawn Lynn at the helm, who sought to breathe new life into the Donington Historic Festival.