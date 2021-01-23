Triple-Crown-Winning Shelby GT350 Featuring at 2021 Scottsdale Auction

A fastidiously restored 1965 Shelby GT350 that arises from the personal collection of Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, will feature during the Barrett-Jackson auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale in March 2021.

1965 Shelby GT350

This 1965 Shelby GT350 has been finished in Wimbledon White with blue LeMans stripes. SAAC Head Judge John Brown from Thoroughbred Restorations led the restoration process of returning the Shelby back to 1965 factory original specifications.

Under the hood lies a 289ci V8 engine which can produce a Shelby-enhanced 306hp and is mated to an original all-aluminum BorgWarner T10M 4-speed manual transmission. Power is planted by the means of the original 9-inch Ford rear end housing a Detroit Locker and 3.89 gears.

What was a barn-find in 2016, Craig Jackson set out to produce the finest 1965 GT350 known to man, with no a no-expense-spared restoration on chassis no 5S553.

The mission he set out to achieve was a success with his example to be the first ’65 Shelby GT350 to be awarded the “Triple Crown”. It was awarded Gold in Division One at the Mid-America Ford and Shelby Meet in 2017, the MCA Gold in the Thoroughbred Class along with the prestigious MCA (Mustang Club of America) Authenticity Award in 2018, and SAAC’s Premier Award at SAAC-43, also in 2018. These are the highest honors that can be obtained in each of the highly valued clubs.

When produced in 1965, the example was completed with factory-finished LeMans stripes, a 15-inch wood steering wheel, Goodyear Blue-Dot tires, Shelby/Cragar 15×6 alloy wheels, Fiberglass hood with steel frame, and as per California requirements, a rear-exiting exhaust.

What sets SFM5S553 apart from other 1965 Shelby GT350 is that it was owned by one family (two brothers) from new until it was sold to Craig Jackson in 2016.

During this time, the owner of the car had just passed away and the son found the example tucked in a barn after being moved there from a garage around 15 years ago.

After a deal was discussed and struck, the example was shipped to Thoroughbred Restorations in Oklahoma for John Brown to restore.

Another aspect of the car of historical significance is the fact that it is one of the last 10 1965 Shelby GT350s that were ever produced.

More information regarding this 1965 Shelby GT350 for auction by Barrett-Jackson may be found on their website.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]