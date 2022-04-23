Salon Privé London 2022

Over the past years, the Salon Privé name has become familiar for the sublime concours event in the early autumn, using the opulent Blenheim Palace as a backdrop against which to showcase a curated display of automobilia.

The all-new Salon Privé London takes residency in the grounds of the Royal Chelsea Hospital, the grand gardens of which flank the side of the River Thames.

The famous Chelsea Pensioners standing aside an unmissable Aston Martin.

Global Debuts

The Salon Privé London debut featured stunning unveilings of the Charge Cars Electric Mustang, Healey by Caton, Tushek TS900 Apex, and an incredibly opulent reveal of the Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost, decked out in an eye catching blue livery.

The Missing Link?

One of the outstanding moments, in a day filled with automotive sensation, was the story told to accompany the global premier of the book documenting the story of the long-lost Alfa Romeo 12C Prototipo. Alongside the magnificent car itself, details of the restoration and background of the magnificent 12C, were recounted by some of those instrumental in its conception. A compelling dissection of the ‘missing link’ between three of the world’s greatest automotive marques in Alfa Romeo, Porsche and Ferrari, finding how their story intertwines around this spellbinding machine.

Concours Innovations

Another innovation to keep the Salon Privé name at the forefront of the list of European automotive shows, and a delightful twist on the Concours d’Elegance theme, was the all-new Concours de Vente. Quite simply turning the concept on its head, with all cars entered into the concours being explicitly for sale – quite the opposite from the familiar Concours d’Elegance. This ensured a compelling and diverse range of automotive history, displayed on the Chelsea lawns, and wonderful eye candy for those sipping champagne provided by Pommery at the many garden party styled bars.

Concours de Vente cars attracting many admirers at Salon Privé

An Overriding Success

A parade of Mini’s made an atmospheric interlude to the late mornings events, as the crowds amassed within the gardens, with yet another showcase of some of the debuted cars, taking to the catwalk, as they drove down the central pathway that cuts through the event.

Filled with smiles, good cheer and an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the debuts and unveilings, it was clear to anyone in attendance, that Salon Privé London had exceeded their brief, and laid a path to this springtime date becoming a firm favourite in the calendar of classic car collectors, owners and enthusiasts.

Mini being waved by the Union Flag in front of the Royal Chelsea Hospital.

Salon Privé London 2022 Photo Gallery