On June 11-12, the 44th Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance will commence and it will be held at the Ault Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance is a nationally recognized automotive event that celebrates excellence, showcasing distinct and outstanding motorcycles and automobiles.

A classic pavilion that overlooks the show field will be set up in the formal gardens of historic Ault Park where they will display the beautiful and iconic vehicles and host an automotive art show, brunch, and beer garden.

‘Euro Luxe v. American Luxury – The Grand Marques of Two Continents’ is the announced theme for the 2022 Concours d’Elegance and they will have special displays that include: the 60th Anniversary of Shelby American and the 75th Anniversary of Ferrari. Also featured is Vintage SUVs, Honored Collector, R.H. Grant, III. Ahead of the Concours happening on Sunday is a weekend filled with social functions.

Schedule of Events:

Saturday, June 11

12:00pm: Countryside Tour – Location and tour route TBA

5:00pm – 9:00pm: Hangar Party – Lunken Airport, 4556 Airport Road, Cincinnati OH 45226, Executive Jet Management hangar

Sunday, June 12

10:00 am – 4:00 pm: Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance – Ault Park

10:30am – 1:30pm: Brunch at the Pavilion (advance ticket required)

10:00am – 4:00pm: Will Sherman Automotive Art Show, Ault Park Pavilion

10:00am—3:00pm: The Craft Beer Garden (separate admission required)

The main 2022 Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance event will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 and will run from 10am to 4pm at the Ault Park in Cincinnati, OH.

For those who will purchase their tickets for the car show in advance, can avail of the early bird discount until May 19, 2022 with the ticket price at only $30.

Those purchasing their tickets after May 19 and on the day itself will be charged $35 for adults, $15 for students with ID, and kids aged 12 and below are free to enter provided they are accompanied by an adult. To know more, please visit their website.