Twelve Debuts At Salon Privé London

Salon Privé London 2022 is fast approaching and recently, they announced twelve exciting automotive debuts that will be held starting April 21, Thursday, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The three-day celebration is looking to be the most exclusive automotive party in London. There will be plenty to see and do, with some exquisite new machinery, unmatched selection of classic cars that will be on sale in the Concours de Vente. Some of the most desirable luxury brands in the world will also be in attendance along with the finest dining experience in the capital courtesy of hospitality group JKS Restaurants.

Here are some of the roster of vehicles that will be appearing exclusively at Royal Hospital Chelsea:

Alfa Romeo 12C Prototipo

81 years after it was first conceived, the Alfa Romeo 12C Prototipo will finally be unveiled. The long-lost Alfa Romeo 12C prototype will make its debut together with a brand-new book that tells the very interesting story of the pre-war racer.

The Missing Link? puts together the story of the historically significant Alfa Romeo in just 272 pages. It showed the connection between three of the most respected and admired automotive marques: Alfa Romeo, Porsche, and Ferrari. After the project was abandoned, it would take decades before the major components of the Alfa Romeo – especially the ones they collaborated on – were brought together to have the car restored. The Missing Link? is the first book to be published by Progetto 33, the publishing house that Stefano Martinoli, the owner of the 12C Prototipo, established.

Aston Martin (Aston Martin Mayfair)

Salon Privé London is the chosen event by Aston Martin Mayfair to debut the world’s most powerful luxury SUV, the Aston Martin DBX707, for its UK debut.

Aston Martin really raised the bar in the SUV segment with the Aston Martin DBX707. It really set itself apart with its supreme dynamics, jaw-dropping performance, distinct style, and pure luxury.

Bugatti (H.R. Owen Bugatti)

Salon Privé London will be the venue for the public debut of the first customer project of Bugatti’s Sur Mesure.

H.R. Owen Bugatti will be presenting this truly unique Chiron Pur Sport whose design was inspired by the heroics of racing legend Louis Chiron. It has brand-new paint colors and a list of ultra-bespoke interior and exterior styling options.

Bugatti’s Sur Mesure (which translates to ‘tailored’) builds upon the distinguished history of Bugatti in coachbuilding, handcrafted interiors, embroidery, paint finishes, and bodywork. They tap on the collective expertise of their skilled engineers and designers to start a brand-new programme as their answer to the growing demand for ultra-bespoke designs, finishes, and materials.

Charge Cars

Charge Cars’ much-awaited production-intent version of the Electric Mustang will be making its global debut at the event. The best part is that Salon Privé London visitors will also be able to order the EV at the event.

The new Electric Mustang is a hand-built, zero-emissions version of the iconic model. They used cutting-edge technology to reimagine the legendary 1967 Fastback model. Complete with the blessing of Ford, it has a new steel bodyshell and composite body panels to minimize the weight. The new quad-motor configuration of the model produces 536 bhp and it can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds.

Caton

Healey by Caton, the all-new, extremely-exclusive reincarnation of the iconic Austin Healey 100 sports car will be making its global public debut at Salon Privé London.

The perfect balance of 21st-century design and engineering with traditional techniques helped turn the Healey by Caton into a car that’s perfect for the modern age. It promises a truly one-of-a-kind automotive experience. Healey by Caton is the first creation of the completely new British luxury brand Caton, as they worked to protect the original 1950s Austin-Healey 100 while bringing up to speed to the modern times.

Ferrari (H.R. Owen Ferrari)

H.R. Owen Ferrari will be making Salon Privé London as the venue of the UK static debut of the revolutionary new Ferrari 296 GTB. It is the first Maranello road car that will have a plug-in (PHEV) hybrid architecture. The 296 GTb is powered by an internal combustion engine that is integrated with a single electric motor. It is equipped with an exceptionally wide V6 that also helps in the car’s compact dimensions. It is efficient, responsive, and produces 818 bhp, that enables it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

Along with the 296 GTB, there will also be a Tailor Made Roma on display to highlight Ferrari’s exclusive program for customers who wants to create their own one-off vehicle design.

Genesis

The first dedicated electric platform-based vehicle from Genesis will be unveiled at the Royal Hospital Chelsea at the European debut of the GV60. Equipped with the technology of a high-performance electric car with a luxury design of a sleek and athletic coupé crossover utility vehicle, and all of these were delivered through Genesis’ unmatched standard in customer service.

Launched in 2015, Genesis has made a mark as a unique alternative in the premium segment. The GV60 is the newest model in their every-growing line-up, drawing upon its ‘Athletic Elegance’ design language to really set themselves apart.

Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations

Another vehicle making its UK event debut is the new Range Rover SV, the current flagship of pinnacle luxury vehicle from Land Rover. The Range Rover SV brings together modern technology with aesthetic grace to create the exquisite take of the iconic SUV.

Both the standard and long-wheelbase models have a truly extensive choice of personalization options, and for the first time, it includes a five-seat LWB configuration. The new Range Rover SV gives customers a new level of functionality and craftsmanship. It is the first vehicle to be given the unique ceramic SV roundel, representing the pinnacle of design and engineering expertise from Land Rover’s in-house Special Vehicle Operations team.

Morgan Motor Company

For Salon Privé London, the Morgan Motor Company will not only showcase their entire range at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, they will also be introducing the all-new Morgan Super 3 as the newest addition in their line-up. The Super 3 was only recently revealed to the press and the newest model upholds the 113-year legacy of the three-wheeled Morgan vehicles while introducing a new product that took inspiration from the Jet Age.

Designed completely from scratch, the Super 3 gives new kind of character, adventure, and thrill. Like all the Morgans produced since 1909, the Super 3 was manufactured in Malvern, Worcestershire and it was borne out of the expertise of the men and women that handcrafted vehicles in the famed red brick buildings of Pickersleigh Road.

Prodrive

The Royal Hospital Chelsea will be hosting the UK public debut of the new Prodrive Hunter. It is the world’s first all-terrain hypercar which was developed from the Bahrain Raid Xtreme competition car. The same car that was the nine-times World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb drove on the world’s toughest motorsport event, the Dakar. He was able to finish second overall.

Developed by Prodrive, a British company that has more than 40 years of experience in producing off-road competition champions, the production version of the Hunter will be even more powerful than the car that Loeb himself drove.

It is equipped with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that has been updated and fine-turned at the Banbury HQ of Prodrive. They boosted the power output by around 50 percent, allowing it to price more than 600 bhp. To improve drivability, a six-speed paddle shift that has the ability to change gears in milliseconds replaced the manual sequential gearbox of the competition car.

BUGATTI Chiron Super Sport GP Sur Mesure

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce introduces the purest Black Badge yet.

• Black Badge Ghost debuts dark side of Post Opulent design

• 6.75-litre V12 engine now delivers increased power (600PS) and torque (900NM)

• Drivetrain and chassis re-engineered for more urgent performance

• Curated collection debuts striking Turchese Leather and Technical Carbon veneer

• Bespoke alloy wheel introduced in Black Badge house style with carbon fibre barrel

• Infinity lemniscate symbol continues to codify noir expression of Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chief Executive Officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös shared, “After considerable internal debate, Rolls-Royce announced that it would create an officially sanctioned response to a new kind of client: a permanent Bespoke treatment to its motor cars named Black Badge. These products, which were launched in 2016, would be darker in aesthetic, more urgent in personality and dramatic in material treatment. “In the five years since Black Badge became publicly available, this bold family of motor cars has come to symbolise the pinnacle of a new type of super-luxury product, setting in motion a shift across the wider luxury industry. Subsequently, nearly all luxury makers create products that seek to capture the Black Badge spirit. “Today, we announce a product that represents a new kind of Black Badge motor car, one that seizes on the minimalist, Post Opulent design treatment that has recast the legend of Ghost but amplifies and subverts it with the application of black. Our most advanced motor car yet has been reengineered to characterise the alter ego of Rolls-Royce: assertive, dynamic and potent. This is the purest Black Badge motor car in the marque’s history. This is Black Badge Ghost.”

Tushek

Tushek is a brand from Slovenia, and they will be showcasing the global public debut for orders of the updated and revolutionary hybrid model, the Tushek TS900 Apex.

It is an advanced version of the previously seen cars as well as the lightest hypercar on the market. The Tushek TS900 Apex uses a new and patented electric drive system. Tushek is one of the elite handful of marques who were able to achieve an impressive one metric horsepower to one kilogram of mass power-to-weight ratio, which was used on the TS900 Apex.

Roger Dubuis

Taking a break from automotives, Roger Dubuis will be offering the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Monobalancier. It is a new collection of timepieces which are reinterpreted for the modern world.

These sophisticated timepieces will be making their UK debut at Salon Privé London. The design of the 42mm timepiece has a clean-cut lines, sharp notches, and fluted bezel, with the Maison’s signature star reshaped to float above the barrel. It has a new self-winding micro-rotor RD720SQ caliber with Roger Dubuis’ monogram engraved on the contemporary shapes.

A series of mechanical enhancements of the RD 720SQ so that performance and durability are ensured. They used a series of mechanical enhancements which includes two modern materials used on the micro-rotor as well as an increased power reserve that makes it last up to 72 hours.

The RD 720SQ has two finishes and it features the EON GOLD® cases. One case proudly displays 60 cut diamonds and a purple calf-leather strap. The other option is a black calf-leather strap, while the other case displays a black calf-leather strap. Both straps have the Quick Release System for it to be easily changed.

Salon Privé London 2022 Full Exhibitor Listing

Alpine

Aston Martin Mayfair

At Pretium Jet Charter

Breeze House Design

Charge Cars

Clive Sutton

Cranfield Aerospace Solutions

Dallara

Ecurie Ecosse

Envisage

Everrati

H.R. Owen Ferrari

Fiat

Genesis

H.R. Owen Bugatti

H.R. Owen Maserati

Helix Bell

Isabell Kristensen

Jensen International

Jess Collett Milliner

Kimera

Koenigsegg

Krazy Horse

Lamborghini London

Land Rover SVO

Majesa

McLaren

Morgan Motor Company

MV Agusta

Overfinch

Pal-V International

BV Penhaligon’s

Pininfarina

Porsche GB

Porsche Design

Prodrive

Progetto 33 AG

Roger Dubuis

Rolls-Royce

Sloane Helicopters

Thornton Hundred Motorcycles

Tushek

Ventura

Warr’s Harley-Davidson

Salon Privé Concours de Vente

The unique Concours de Vente is a new innovative concept that features 50 of the finest examples of automotive classics and the best part is that all of them are for sale.

Director David Bagley shared, “All the cars in the Concours have been entered by the most respected specialist dealers from across the UK and continental Europe and will be for sale across the three days of Salon Privé London. It will be a rare opportunity to view a selection of their most significant consignments in one place. There will be judging and silverware too, with the most-prized classic car being awarded the ultimate Prix d’Honneur in the Concours de Vente Gala Dinner on the Friday night in the Great Hall of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.’

Some of the lots that will be showcased include the Barnato-Hassan Bentley racer car, the Ferrari Daytona, and the OSCA MT4. Joining them is the highly original Delahaye 135 CS and a unique AC Ma-200 prototype. More than 80 years of motoring history will be covered by the entrants thanks to Joe Macari in a Dallara Stradale.

Specialists that have confirmed attendance to the Concours de Vente include: Barkaways, Classic Motor Hub, Collecting Cars, DD Classics, DK Engineering, DT Vintage, Dylan Miles Ltd, Fiskens, Girardo & Co, Graeme Hunt, Hendon Way Motors, Hofmann’s Henley, Howard Wise, Jeremy Cottingham, Joe Macari, Richards of England, RM Sotheby’s, RS Williams Ltd, Simon Drabble, Simon Furlonger Specialist Cars Ltd, The Octane Collection, Tom Hartley, Vintage Bentley and Will Stone Historic Cars.