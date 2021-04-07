Round 4 F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series – Hampton Downs

On his series return, Grant Martin had what it took to score two race wins at The Paul Fahey Legends of Speed meeting in Hampton Downs (round 4 F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series).

The 2020/21 F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series final round, being The Paul Fahey Legends of Speed meeting, was held on the weekend of March 20 -21 at Hampton Downs, Waikatao, New Zealand. Three races took place over the weekend with category returnee Grant Martin taking out two races.

Photos by Matt Smith

Race 1

The weekend initially appeared as if Michael Collins (Leda GM1) was going to maintain his winning streak; however, Grant Martin stole the show by qualifying second with his Talon MR1/A and then lead in the first race from start to finish.

Martin was able to outmaneuver pole-sitter Michael Collins after the starter held the lights till the very last second, and despite all good effort, the young Christchurch champion was powerless to find a way past until the last lap.

On entering the downhill hairpin, his car’s half (drive) shafts let go, which left Collins at the side of the track, and Martin was able to progress ahead and finish the final lap unchallenged.

Codie Banks and Kevin Ingram (both in the Lola T332) finished the race second and third respectfully.

Fourth place went to Glenn Richards (Lola T400), who started the race from P10 on the grid but could make up ground throughout the race.

The fourth quickest qualifier, David Banks, could not make the grid as he was encountering an issue with his Talon MR1’s crown and pinion.

Bruce Kett, in his newly acquired ex-Ian Riley Lola T332, qualified in 16th place but with some skilled driving finished the race in 11th position.

Qualifying of Round 4 F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series

Michael Collins (Leda GM1) 1:01.351 Grant Martin (Talon MR1/A) 1:01.699 Codie Banks (Lola T332) 1:02.728 David Banks (Talon MR1) 1:02.843 Kevin Ingram (Lola T332) 1:03.656 Anna Collins (Leda LT27) 1:03.854 Brett Willis (Lola T332) 1:03.968 Tom Alexander (McLaren M10B) 1:03.971 Glenn Richards (Lola T400) 1:04.349 Shayne Windelburn (Lola T400) 1:06.636 Tim Rush (McLaren M22) 1:08.426 12. Russell Greer (Lola T332) 1:08.506 Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) 1:08.529 Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) 1:11.440 Toby Annabell (McLaren M10B) 1:11.843 Bruce Kett (Lola T332) 1:12.802 17. Chris Watson (Gardos) 1:23.520

Race 1 (Sat 8 laps) of Round 4 F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series

Grant Martin (Talon MR1/A) 8:22.228 Codie Banks (Lola T332) +6.923 Kevin Ingram (Lola T332) +13.551 4. Glenn Richards (Lola T400) +21.246 Brett Willis (Lola T332) +22.576 Anna Collins (Leda LT27) +22.912 Shayne Windelburn (Lola T400) +30.779 Tim Rush (McLaren M22) +42.065 Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) +51.612 Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) +53.719 Bruce Kett (Lola T332) +62:101 Toby Annabell (McLaren M10B) +1 lap Chris Watson (Gardos) +1 lap DNF. Michael Collins 7 laps; Russell Greer 6 laps

Race 2 (Sun am 8-lap handicap start)

Shayne Windelburn 8:58.521 Kevin Ingram +3.254 Tim Rush +8.921 4. Russell Greer +9.863 Frank Karl +10.261 Glenn Richards +10.330 Mike Collins +11.704 Grant Martin +15.931 Tony Roberts +19.103 10. Anna Collins +19.556 Codie Banks +9:18.821 Bruce Kett +1 lap Toby Annabell +1 lap

Race 3 (Final Sun pm 10 laps)

The final race for the season saw Grant Martin (Talon MR1A) earn his second series race win of the weekend against Michael Collins (Leda GM1). Kevin Ingram (Lola T332) was able to hold third, while Anna Collins (Leda LT27) and Glenn Richards (Lola T400) came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Unfortunately, early in the race, the field had to spend three laps behind the Safety Car to get Chris Watson’s Gardos out of the gravel trap between Turns 1 and 2 at the end of the short straight.

When the track went green, Collins made his way up into the second place, and Grant Martin’s Talon MR1/A was in his sights; however, it was not to be with Martin taking victory in the race.

Collins shared, “Seriously, I really wanted to win that one, and I would have had him if there had been one more lap.”

Race 3 (Final Sun pm 10 laps)

Grant Martin 13:28.700 Mike Collins +0.075 Kevin Ingram +5.499 Anna Collins +6.316 Glenn Richards +7.979 Codie Banks +12.562 Shayne Windelburn +14.144 Bruce Kett +20.793 Tim Rush +21.667 Russell Greer +27.327 Frank Karl +31.401 Tony Roberts +35.824 Toby Annabell +36.408 DNF. Chris Watson

The SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series is run and organized with the help and support of the sponsors SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Bonney’s Specialised Bulk Transport, Pacifica, Webdesign, Avon Tyres, and Exide Batteries.

[Source: New Zealand Formula 5000 Association, Photos by Matt Smith]