ROLEX & IMSA Approach Season Finale

The Motul Petit Le Mans, the final round of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, takes place on Saturday, October 11 in Atlanta, Georgia. With only 10 racing hours of the season remaining in a closely contested championship, teams and drivers will be determined to showcase precision and resilience in the quest for excellence on track. This year marks Rolex’s first as the Official Timepiece of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), supporting the defining milestones and achievements in North America’s leading endurance racing series.

In it for the long haul

Rolex’s partnership with IMSA reflects an almost century-long affinity with motor sport in the United States; in the 1930s on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, with a Rolex on his wrist Sir Malcolm Campbell set World Land Speed Records, paving the way for the brand’s timeless relationship with motor sport. The Swiss watchmaker has been a constant presence at the world’s most demanding endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, and the Twelve Hours of Sebring, which sit as the most revered races of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship.

Scott Pruet – Driver

Speaking about the evolution of Rolex and IMSA, five-time winner of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and IMSA Hall of Fame driver, Scott Pruett says:

“IMSA and Rolex have created a legacy that speaks volumes about the spirit of the sport. Together, they contribute not only to racing successes but to the stories of so many iconic champions. Daytona, Sebring, Atlanta, Watkins Glen – all these iconic IMSA events were integral to my career, with so many wins, championships and unforgettable moments.”

Petit Le Mans

Founded in 1998, Petit Le Mans was inspired by the spirit and history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and has regularly hosted the season finale of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship. A 53-car field will take the starting flag at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this Saturday at 12.10 p.m., with the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 looking to secure the title, after a consistent 2025. Standing as one of the longest races of the season, contested on a technical 2.54-mile track with a mix of high-speed straights, intricate corners, and elevation changes, the journey to the championship remains challenging and complex. Reflecting the commitment shown throughout the season, from January’s Rolex 24 At DAYTONA to this month’s Petit Le Mans, the winning drivers of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship will receive a specially engraved Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41.

IMSA: North American Sports Car Racing

Synonymous with innovation and sustainability, IMSA continues to lead in the development of cutting-edge technologies that positively impact society. Its leading class, the GTP category, features the most environmentally efficient race cars competing in North America. Looking ahead to the 2026 season, the championship is set to introduce new, groundbreaking initiatives, including tires made from partially recycled and renewable materials, as well as cars running on 100 percent certified sustainable fuel.

