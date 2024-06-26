24 Heures du Mans 2024

Photography by Matty White Media

Just shy of a third of a million fans flocked to the Circuit de la Sarthe, expectations set sky high following the celebrated Ferrari victory in the Hypercar class the previous year. With more manufacturers throwing their hat into the ring, new entries from BMW, Lamborghini, Alpine and Isotta Fraschini saw the Hypercar grid rising to a blossoming 23 entries, with a diversity of design and drivetrain approaches ensuring a diverse and spectacular level of competition.