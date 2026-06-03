Caterham Unveils the Nürburgring Limited-Edition

Caterham has unveiled the Seven Nürburgring Edition, a new limited-production model created to mark the 100th anniversary of the Nürburgring, one of the world’s most iconic and demanding racing circuits. Production will be capped at just 100 units worldwide, with the special edition based on either the Seven 420R or Seven 340R, depending on market availability. UK pricing starts at £48,995 including VAT.

Highlights

The Seven Nürburgring Edition celebrates 100 years of the world’s most legendary race circuit

Unveiled for the first time at the 2026 ADAC 24 hours of Nürburgring, only 100 examples of this edition will be available to customers

Model fitted with bespoke Bilstein race suspension, optimized for the unique challenge of driving the ‘Ring

Powered by a 210bhp naturally aspirated 2.0 litre Ford Duratec Engine, and available with exclusive Nürburgring graphics pack, color-schemes, and unique dash plaque

Prices start at £48,995, and the limited-edition cars are exclusively available to purchase through Caterham’s global dealer network

A key highlight of the Nürburgring Edition is its bespoke suspension package, developed exclusively for the model in partnership with Bilstein. The German suspension specialist utilized its advanced vertical dynamics testing facility to engineer a setup specifically tailored to the unique challenges of the Nürburgring. The resulting suspension has been optimized to deliver enhanced performance on both road and track.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Ford Duratec engine producing 210 horsepower at 7,600 rpm. With a power-to-weight ratio of 375 hp per ton and a five-speed manual transmission, the lightweight sports car can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 136 mph.

The special edition also receives a range of visual enhancements inside and out. As an officially licensed Nürburgring product, the model incorporates the circuit’s branding and logo throughout, alongside signature red and grey color themes.

Exterior upgrades include a Nürburgring-red track-day roll bar, a unique mesh grille featuring a dual-color Seven logo, and a 620-style nose cone with carbon-fiber aero whiskers. Additional features include a Gunmetal Grey chassis, carbon front wings, Caterham’s Black Pack detailing, a composite aero screen, and LED rear light clusters.

Inside, leather seats feature Nürburgring embroidery and contrasting red stitching, complemented by matching stitching on the transmission tunnel. Carbon-fiber interior panels, a four-point road harness, and sequential shift lights further emphasize the car’s performance-focused character. Each example is also fitted with an individually numbered plaque denoting its place within the 100-car production run.

The Nürburgring, affectionately known as the “Green Hell,” has served as the ultimate proving ground for drivers and manufacturers for a century. Stretching 12.9 miles through Germany’s Eifel Mountains and featuring 73 corners, dramatic elevation changes, and constantly shifting camber, the circuit remains one of motorsport’s greatest challenges.

Caterham’s association with the Nürburgring spans decades, with both its road and race cars enjoying notable success at the circuit. Among the marque’s highlights was an impressive 11th-place finish in the 2002 Nürburgring 24 Hours, achieved by drivers Chris Harris, Chris Cooper, Clive Richards, and Peter Haynes.

Engine Ford Duratec 1999cc, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated Transmission 5-Speed Manual Gearbox Chassis Size (S3) L: 3,100mm, W: 1,575mm, H: 1,090mm Max Power 210 bhp @ 7600 rpm Max Torque 203 Nm @ 6300 rpm Weight 560kg (specification dependent) 0-60 MPH 3.8 seconds Power-to-Weight 375 bhp-per-tonne Top Speed 136 mph Brakes Front – Uprated ventilated brakes with quad piston calipers Steering Rack and pinion, 1.93 turns lock-to-lock Exterior Choice of three Nürburgring special paint finishes Nürburgring “red” track day roll bar Nürburgring mesh grill with 7 logo in dual colour Chassis colour in Gunmetal grey Black pack – Black windscreen, headlamp bowls and exhaust heat shield Composite aeroscreen LED rear lights clusters 620 style nosecone with carbon aero whiskers Carbon front wings Interior Leather seats with Nürburgring embroidery & red stitching MOMO steering wheel Shift light Individual Nürburgring limited edition plaque 1 of 100 Leather tunnel top with red stitching Bespoke Nürburgring key stock, gear knob and hand brake lever 4-point race harnesses Transmission, suspension & handling Bespoke Bilstein race suspension with Nürburgring setup 5-speed manual transmission Limited-slip differential Dry-sump oil system Uprated brake master cylinder Bespoke Nürburgring key stock, gear knob and handbrake lever Wheels & Tyres Apollo 13” Black Colour options Verkehrsrot (Traffic Red) Achatgrau (Agate Grey) Basaltgrau (Basalt Grey) Chassis & exterior options Large chassis Rear cycle wings – carbon fibre High intensity LED headlights with LED side lights Indicator pods – carbon Interior options Seats – carbon with padding Seats – heated carbon with padding Suede MOMO steering wheel with quick release Heater Lowered floors Track options Plumbed-in fire extinguisher Battery master cut-off switch Track day roll cage – easy access Sport roll cage Race roll cage Aero wishbones Weather protection Aeroscreen – Upgrade from composite to carbon fibre Full windscreen with hood & side screens – in lieu of aeroscreen Full weather equipment with interchangeable composite aeroscreen Full weather equipment with interchangeable carbon aeroscreen Side screen armrests (standard on large chassis – only available with full weather equipment)

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Above contents © 2026 Caterham Ltd. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee