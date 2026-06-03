Caterham

Caterham Unveils the Nürburgring Limited-Edition

100 Years of the "Ring"

Rex McAfee

Caterham has unveiled the Seven Nürburgring Edition, a new limited-production model created to mark the 100th anniversary of the Nürburgring, one of the world’s most iconic and demanding racing circuits. Production will be capped at just 100 units worldwide, with the special edition based on either the Seven 420R or Seven 340R, depending on market availability. UK pricing starts at £48,995 including VAT.

Highlights

  • The Seven Nürburgring Edition celebrates 100 years of the world’s most legendary race circuit
  • Unveiled for the first time at the 2026 ADAC 24 hours of Nürburgring, only 100 examples of this edition will be available to customers
  • Model fitted with bespoke Bilstein race suspension, optimized for the unique challenge of driving the ‘Ring
  • Powered by a 210bhp naturally aspirated 2.0 litre Ford Duratec Engine, and available with exclusive Nürburgring graphics pack, color-schemes, and unique dash plaque
  • Prices start at £48,995, and the limited-edition cars are exclusively available to purchase through Caterham’s global dealer network

A key highlight of the Nürburgring Edition is its bespoke suspension package, developed exclusively for the model in partnership with Bilstein. The German suspension specialist utilized its advanced vertical dynamics testing facility to engineer a setup specifically tailored to the unique challenges of the Nürburgring. The resulting suspension has been optimized to deliver enhanced performance on both road and track.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Ford Duratec engine producing 210 horsepower at 7,600 rpm. With a power-to-weight ratio of 375 hp per ton and a five-speed manual transmission, the lightweight sports car can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 136 mph.

The special edition also receives a range of visual enhancements inside and out. As an officially licensed Nürburgring product, the model incorporates the circuit’s branding and logo throughout, alongside signature red and grey color themes.

Exterior upgrades include a Nürburgring-red track-day roll bar, a unique mesh grille featuring a dual-color Seven logo, and a 620-style nose cone with carbon-fiber aero whiskers. Additional features include a Gunmetal Grey chassis, carbon front wings, Caterham’s Black Pack detailing, a composite aero screen, and LED rear light clusters.

Inside, leather seats feature Nürburgring embroidery and contrasting red stitching, complemented by matching stitching on the transmission tunnel. Carbon-fiber interior panels, a four-point road harness, and sequential shift lights further emphasize the car’s performance-focused character. Each example is also fitted with an individually numbered plaque denoting its place within the 100-car production run.

See also

 

The Nürburgring, affectionately known as the “Green Hell,” has served as the ultimate proving ground for drivers and manufacturers for a century. Stretching 12.9 miles through Germany’s Eifel Mountains and featuring 73 corners, dramatic elevation changes, and constantly shifting camber, the circuit remains one of motorsport’s greatest challenges.

Caterham’s association with the Nürburgring spans decades, with both its road and race cars enjoying notable success at the circuit. Among the marque’s highlights was an impressive 11th-place finish in the 2002 Nürburgring 24 Hours, achieved by drivers Chris Harris, Chris Cooper, Clive Richards, and Peter Haynes.

Engine Ford Duratec 1999cc, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated
Transmission 5-Speed Manual Gearbox
Chassis Size (S3) L: 3,100mm, W: 1,575mm, H: 1,090mm
Max Power 210 bhp @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque 203 Nm @ 6300 rpm
Weight 560kg (specification dependent)
0-60 MPH 3.8 seconds
Power-to-Weight 375 bhp-per-tonne
Top Speed 136 mph
Brakes Front – Uprated ventilated brakes with quad piston calipers
Steering Rack and pinion, 1.93 turns lock-to-lock
Exterior Choice of three Nürburgring special paint finishes
Nürburgring “red” track day roll bar
Nürburgring mesh grill with 7 logo in dual colour
Chassis colour in Gunmetal grey
Black pack – Black windscreen, headlamp bowls and exhaust heat shield
Composite aeroscreen
LED rear lights clusters
620 style nosecone with carbon aero whiskers
Carbon front wings
Interior Leather seats with Nürburgring embroidery & red stitching
MOMO steering wheel
Shift light
Individual Nürburgring limited edition plaque 1 of 100
Leather tunnel top with red stitching
Bespoke Nürburgring key stock, gear knob and hand brake lever
4-point race harnesses
Transmission, suspension & handling Bespoke Bilstein race suspension with Nürburgring setup
5-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Dry-sump oil system
Uprated brake master cylinder
Bespoke Nürburgring key stock, gear knob and handbrake lever
Wheels & Tyres Apollo 13” Black
Colour options Verkehrsrot (Traffic Red)
Achatgrau (Agate Grey)
Basaltgrau (Basalt Grey)
Chassis & exterior options Large chassis
Rear cycle wings – carbon fibre
High intensity LED headlights with LED side lights
Indicator pods – carbon
Interior options Seats – carbon with padding
Seats – heated carbon with padding
Suede MOMO steering wheel with quick release
Heater
Lowered floors
Track options Plumbed-in fire extinguisher
Battery master cut-off switch
Track day roll cage – easy access
Sport roll cage
Race roll cage
Aero wishbones
Weather protection Aeroscreen – Upgrade from composite to carbon fibre
Full windscreen with hood & side screens – in lieu of aeroscreen
Full weather equipment with interchangeable composite aeroscreen
Full weather equipment with interchangeable carbon aeroscreen
Side screen armrests (standard on large chassis – only available with full weather equipment)

#Caterham #SevenNurburgringEdition #Nurburgring #SportsCars #TrackCars #PerformanceCars #FordDuratec #Bilstein #Motorsport #AutomotiveNews

Above contents © 2026 Caterham Ltd. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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