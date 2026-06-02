AC Cars unveils new production AC Cobra GT Coupe

AC Cars, Britain’s oldest active vehicle manufacturer, has revealed the brutal new AC Cobra GT Coupe in production form. Unifying the historic AC Cobra’s iconic aesthetic with a fixed roofline and curvilinear rear, the GT Coupe represents a new era for the company, which is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding. The AC Cobra GT Coupe marks a bold new chapter for AC Cars as the company’s first production coupe and most focused grand touring model to date.

Sharing 75% of its engineering with the GT Roadster, the GT Coupe combines a lightweight aluminum spaceframe chassis, carbon-fiber bodywork, and a 5.0-liter V8 producing up to 730 PS, delivering supercar performance with 0-60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. Buyers can choose between naturally aspirated and supercharged powertrains, with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Highlights

Physical unveiling of the production AC Cobra GT Coupe

Brutal new supercar extends GT range to AC Cars’ global market

Keystone of the company’s 125th anniversary celebrations

Based on the sophisticated AC Cobra GT platform

Extruded aluminum chassis and full carbon fibre body

Up to 730 PS, 820Nm, and weighing under 1600kg

Inspired by the infamous 1960’s AC A98 coupe Le Mans racer

Prices start from £234,300 + taxes, with reservations now open at AC Cars

Inspired by the legendary 1964 AC A98 Le Mans race car, the GT Coupe features a distinctive double-bubble roof, Kammtail rear design, and advanced aerodynamics while maintaining the comfort and refinement expected of a modern grand tourer. The spacious, handcrafted interior blends heritage-inspired craftsmanship with contemporary technology, offering extensive personalization options.

Production will be highly limited, with prices starting at approximately £234,300 for the naturally aspirated version and £256,300 for the supercharged model. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 following completion of initial GT Roadster orders. According to CEO David Conza, the GT Coupe represents AC Cars’ evolution from a boutique manufacturer into a global performance brand while preserving the exclusivity and craftsmanship that have defined the company throughout its 125-year history.

Above contents © 2026 AC Cars Ltd, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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