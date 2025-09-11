Arizona Concours d’Elegance seeks outstanding vehicle entries

The Arizona Concours d’Elegance invites outstanding automobiles and historic motorcycles to enter the acclaimed automotive show and competition, which returns to the lawns of the Scottsdale Civic Center on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The Arizona Concours is professionally judged and curated, with about 100 valuable dream cars and collector vehicles on display, dating from the dawn of motoring, through the Art Deco era, post-war sports cars, and the most exciting hypercars of modern times.

Fifteen classes have been chosen for the 2025 Concours, with awards presented in each class, along with special awards and the two coveted Best of Show trophies – one for pre-World War II and one for post-war. The Best of Show winners for January 2025 were a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster and a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Dual Cowl Phaeton

The 140th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz, the event’s featured marque, will be celebrated with a special class; 2026 also marks 100 years since the merger of Mercedes and Benz. The 125th anniversary of Indian motorcycles will also have a special class.

The theme for the 2026 edition of the Arizona Concours is “Sculpture in Motion.”

Owners and caretakers of special vehicles are invited to submit their cars and motorcycles for entry on the ArizonaConcours.org website. Early acceptances will be made on September 30, and entries will be open until November 30 for the January show.

Classes

Class 1. The Genesis of Motorized Motion and Form – Carriages and Brass Era (pre-1916)

Class 2. Sculpted for Speed – Pre-war Sports and Race Cars

Class 3. Art Deco Sculpted Luxury — 1930s American Coachwork

Class 4. Continental Elegance in Motion – 1930s European Coachwork

Class 5. Avant Garde – 1930s, 40s, and 50s Visions from Maverick Minds

Class 6. Featured Class – Elegance meets Utility – Nostalgic Mid-Century Family Wagons

Class 7. Patina and Provenance – Mostly-Original, Well-Preserved, and at least 50-years old

Class 8. Post-War Sculpture in Motion – European Sports/Racing Cars (1948-1960)

Class 9. Post-War Sculpture in Motion – European Sports/Racing Cars (1961-1975)

Class 10. No Replacement for Displacement – American-Powered Sports/Racing Cars (1950-75)

Class 11. Slicing the Air at 200 MPH – Exotic Sports Cars (2000-2025)

Class 12. Featured Class – Celebrating 140 years of Mercedes-Benz Engineering and Design

Class 13. Featured Class – Sun, Sand & Surf – Cars built for the Beach

Class 14. Sculpture on Two Wheels – A Collection of Classic & Historic Motorcycles

Class 15. Featured Class – Celebrating 125 years of Indian Motorcycles

The Arizona Concours is presented in partnership with Scottsdale Arts, the organization responsible for an array of artistic services in the city. Proceeds from the Arizona Concours benefit local artists and art programs, as well as Make-A-Wish® Arizona, the founding chapter of the national organization that grants wishes for children facing life-threatening medical conditions.

The Make-A-Wish kids also get involved in the Concours — they pick out their favorite car and present it with a unique handmade trophy.

Tickets

Go HERE