Breaking: De Tomaso Unveils Bespoke P72

De Tomaso has revealed its latest bespoke P72 commission, dubbed “Aurelian Night.” Its bespoke craftsmanship has resulted in a one-off creation that demonstrates the marque’s continuing commitment to highly personalized craftsmanship and design.

Developed in close collaboration with De Tomaso’s Colour and Materials design team, the commission draws inspiration from the fleeting transition between day and night. The concept centers on the atmosphere of a summer evening as daylight fades and the sky deepens in color—a brief yet evocative moment that served as the guiding theme for the project.

The exterior is finished in rich midnight-blue tones that mirror the changing hues of dusk. Contrasting hand-polished rose gold accents add warmth and visual depth, creating a striking interplay between light and shadow. As ambient lighting conditions change throughout the day, the rose gold detailing subtly alters the car’s appearance, revealing new characteristics with each passing hour.

Inside, Venetian Blue leather covers the seats, dashboard, and surrounding surfaces, creating a cohesive environment that echoes the exterior’s dramatic palette. Rose gold stitching provides a refined finishing touch, linking the cabin and exterior through a consistent material and design language.

Like every P72 commission, Aurelian Night was realized through an extensive collaboration between the vehicle’s owner and the De Tomaso atelier. Each detail reflects a unique interpretation of the P72, underscoring the company’s dedication to bespoke design and individual expression.

The Aurelian Night Commission is scheduled to appear at select events throughout the year before being delivered to its owner. Luxury sports cars continue to inspire enthusiasts worldwide.

Above contents © 2026 De Tomaso Automobili, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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