Wine Country Wide Open: Velocity Invitational

After a one year absence, Velocity Invitational reclaimed its place on the Northern California calendar over the Memorial Day weekend of May 29–31, rolling back through the gates of Sonoma Raceway with the kind of programmatic ambition that has made it one of the most talked about automotive festivals on the continent. Nestled among the rolling hills and vineyards of Sonoma wine country, the three-day event once again delivered its signature cocktail: historic racing, modern hypercars, celebrity wattage, and the sort of open-paddock intimacy that major league motorsport events rarely manage. For those who attended, it felt less like a race weekend than a total immersion in the full sweep of automobile culture.