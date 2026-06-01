McLaren Automotive has revealed the limited-edition McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO, commemorating McLaren Racing’s 1,000th Formula 1 Grand Prix start, which will take place at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the bespoke Artura draws inspiration from the distinctive one-off livery featured on the McLaren MCL40 race cars driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during Monaco Grand Prix weekend. The special edition celebrates one of the most significant milestones in McLaren Racing’s history while highlighting the close connection between the company’s racing and road-car divisions.

Highlights

New McLaren Artura 1000GP by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) celebrates the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team’s 1,000th Grand Prix start at the forthcoming Monaco Grand Prix

Strictly limited to 10 client cars only, the unique livery marks a key moment in McLaren Racing’s illustrious history

Bespoke pinstripe detailing and anodized metallic papaya plaque complete this unique and collectible Artura

The Artura 1000GP features a unique exterior livery designed to reflect the journey to McLaren’s 1,000-race achievement. According to the company, the design symbolizes the resilience, determination and collective effort that have defined McLaren throughout its Formula 1 history.

“Racing and road cars have always been shaped by the same mindset at McLaren, and the McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO celebrates that shared foundation,” said Nick Collins, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Group Holdings. “It reflects the environment Bruce created—an environment built on collective ambition, engineering excellence and a unified approach to progress. Through this shared purpose, our teams continue to craft vehicles that carry his spirit forward. The McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO is a testament to that legacy and offers our clients a meaningful connection to the MCL40 in a milestone moment.”

MSO’s craftspeople have applied a distinctive “1000GP” graphic across the Artura’s bonnet, lower body sides and wing mirror casings. The design is complemented by contrasting pinstripe accents on the front splitter and rear diffuser, inspired by historic McLaren racing liveries. Inside the cabin, a bespoke metallic papaya dedication plaque commemorates McLaren Racing’s landmark accomplishment.

McLaren’s story began in 1963 when Bruce McLaren established his own racing team with a small independent group and a philosophy centered on innovation, agility and collaboration. More than six decades later, those principles continue to influence the company’s approach to both motorsport and road-car development.

When McLaren Racing lines up for its 1,000th Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco, it will become only the second team in the sport’s history to reach the milestone. Over the course of those 1,000 starts, the team has captured 10 Constructors’ World Championships and recorded more than 200 Grand Prix victories.

The Artura 1000GP by MSO serves as a tribute to that legacy, honoring not only the races themselves but also the teamwork, perseverance and engineering excellence that made the achievement possible.

Above contents © 2026 McLaren Automotive Ltd, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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