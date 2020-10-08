Exquisite Resto-Mods on Offer at Barret-Jackson 2020 Fall Auction

On October 22-24th, 2020, Barrett-Jackson will be offering some of the most incredible examples of exquisitely crafted Resto-Mod collector vehicles, all of which are on offer at No Reserve. The 2020 Fall Auction will be held at Westworld of Scottsdale.

“Barrett-Jackson brought the Resto-Mod culture to the forefront of the hobby nearly 20 years ago and the collector car universe took notice. Since that time, the incredible talent and resources invested in Resto-Mods has exploded, creating a whole new genre of collectible vehicles. Our Fall Auction will be an epicenter of these beautifully built cars, all selling at No Reserve.” Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson.

Pro-Touring 1968 Mustang

Lot #768 is a Pro-Touring 1968 Mustang that had an extensive, ground-up, no-expense-spared professional restoration.

Lot #768 – Pro-Touring 1968 Mustang

This Ford’s total reboot began with all-new sheet metal including a couple of OEM front fenders. Once finished, a layer of DuPont Magic Red base coat was added under Hot Hues Sandstorm stripes along with a glossy clear coat shell. The improved Shelby-style profile complements the car professionally finished look.

Under the hood is a 5.0-liter DOHC V8 engine that is officially dubbed as Coyote, and is recognized as the basis of the current Mustang GT.

This powerplant uses forged internals, long-runner single-scroll intake, oil-cooled hypereutectic pistons, variable valve timing as well as a direct-mount throttle body to produce stout 11:1 compression all the way up to 7,000 rpm.

A TREMEC T56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission spins a Chassisworks FAB9 rear, with Strange 31-spline axles.

The suspension was replaced with Rod & Custom Mustang II front clip, Chassisworks G-link rear, half augmented with power rack and pinion steering, quality mini-tubs, and custom subframe connectors.

The Wilwood 4-piston calipers with four drilled and slotted rotors supply the braking power of this example. Header spent gases are dumped into a custom 2.5-inch exhaust system that backs an X-shaped crossover with MagnaFlow mufflers.

The example is carried on American Racing 427 Cobra wheels and Nitto NT555 Extreme ZR tires.

The interior was added with power-operated, fourth-generation GTO bucket seats in superior vinyl covers. A Pioneer touchscreen head unit and controls were also added for the car’s Vintage Air climate system. At the bottom of the dash, a custom console highlights a booted TREMEC shifter.

1967 C2 Corvette Stingray

Another notable example is Lot #727, a 1967 Corvette Stingray that had an 11-month professional restoration commissioned by an NCRS judge.

Lot #727 – 1967 C2 Corvette Stingray

The 1967 Stingray had an 11-month professional build done and it started with a full soda blast of the car’s solid body. Acute reinforcements were also added to lessen the normal C2 stress points.

A cross-flag emblem attracts attention to the hood of the Sting Ray, where a bright red stripe is placed in front of polished wipers, frames, and the pristine glass is capped by tight cloth.

On the sides of the hood are polished handles and bowtie mirrors on a louvered profile, above black rocker guards and rowdy side-pipes. The bowtie mirrors reflect the bumpers, framing the factory taillights and polished tag trims, along with the prominent Stingray emblem and color-keyed fuel filler.

The Sting Ray is powered by a 6.2-liter small-block engine with a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission and quick-change differential.

Known officially as the Chevrolet Performance LS376/480, and priced at $8,433, the crate engine turns 10.7:1 compression into 495hp and 473ft/lbs of torque. The Stingray is also equipped with Z06 suspension, ZR1 wheels, and sixth-generation Z06 power disc brakes.

The interior has modern air conditioning, correct Delco radio with Bluetooth sound, custom French-stitched leather, custom dash, center console, door panels, power windows, and surrounded by noise-canceling insulation.

1969 Ford Mustang Trans Am

Lot #715 is a 1969 Ford Mustang Trans Am that was painted in the unique black, white, and red exterior in keeping with Ford’s 1969 Trans Am cars.

Lot #715 -1969 Ford Mustang Trans Am

This 1965 Mustang Fastback is powered by a 600+hp, 427ci Roush crate engine, with a 6-speed manual transmission, backed by a Ford 9-inch rear end that was built to handle both street and track use.

The front suspension includes Total Control Products coilovers with power rack & pinion steering, as well as tubular control arms. The rear suspension kept the factory style but has modified the leaf springs.

This example has exhausts dumping out toward the back of the doors. It is fitted with a Baer brake system with mono block calipers with six pistons up front.

Sitting on Mercedes-Benz-style carpeting, a highlight of the interior includes rear seat delete with a modified 4-point roll bar.

Modifications were done on the front fenders and rear quarters to fit larger wheels and tires with “Coke-bottle” styling.

Viper Snake Skin Green 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda

This ‘Cuda had just undergone a no-expense-spared build restoration that combined modern updates to its original components.

Under the hood is a factory-correct 340ci V8 engine with a 4-speed manual transmission. It has kept its original Rally gauge cluster along with other original components.

A couple of the upgrades on the ‘Cuda are the Hotchkis suspension components and Baer brakes all around.

Lot #780 1970 Viper Snake Skin Green 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda’

When the Resto-Mod trend first gained popularity, builders primarily focused on transforming early American cars and trucks. Those classics proved to be the preferred canvas for some of America’s finest craftsmen. Over the years, they have expanded their thinking, moving into the reimagining of cars from the 1950s and 1960s. Anyone seeking a classic with the modern technology we all value will be impressed with our Fall Auction. It will deliver the ultimate Resto-Mods for the perfect automotive experience.” Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson

Other remarkable Resto-Mods that will be placed on the block are:

Lot #698, a Pro-Touring 1968 Pontiac Firebird Custom Coupe in Viva La Red exterior that had a no-expense-spared three-year build.

Lot #696, a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Custom Coupe that was featured in Super Chevy magazine. It had been professionally built, and currently has an LS9 427ci V8 engine with an Eaton supercharger.

Lot #676 is a 1966 Oldsmobile 442 Custom Convertible that has been fitted with a wide range of modifications, upgrades, and options. The innovations and build were finished in 2016 with a $275,000 price tag.

More information on the sale of these Resto-Mods can be found Barrett-Jackson.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

